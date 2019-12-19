US House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved both articles of US President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

A total of 230 congressmen voted in favor of accusing Trump of abuse of power, 197 – against, one abstained.

Later in the day, 229 lawmakers voted to accuse Trump of obstructing of Congress, 198 were against, one abstained.

The White House press service said in a statement Trump was convinced that he will be fully acquitted in the Senate as part of the impeachment procedure.

“The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, and will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office,” the White House said.

The indictment, prepared as a result of the investigation in the Legal Committee, will be transferred to the Senate, where the procedure will turn into a trial. It will be led by the Chairman of the US Supreme Court. In this case the House of Representatives actually acts as a party to the prosecution, and senators play the role of a jury.

The current row in the United States flared up over Trump’s telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky. The Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment procedure against the US leader. The Democrats argue that Trump tried to persuade Zelensky to investigate the activities of former US Vice-President Joseph Biden and his son in Ukraine in exchange for financial and military assistance to Kiev.

Biden is one of Trump’s most likely rivals in the presidential election due in November 2020. The Democrats claim that the incumbent president exerted pressure on Zelensky with the aim of making Kiev’s support in efforts to discredit Biden, thus improving his chances of being re-elected for a second term. Zelensky said Trump had never exerted pressure on him.

Trump has become the fourth US head of state to face the impeachment procedure, after Andrew Johnson (1868), Richard Nixon (1974) and Bill Clinton (1998-1999). Johnson and Clinton were acquitted; Nixon stepped down before the start of the hearings.

from https://tass.com/world/1100835