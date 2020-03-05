US House passes coronavirus response bill

WASHINGTON, March 4. /TASS/. The United States House of Representatives practically unanimously approved on Wednesday $8.3 billion in emergency aid to combat the novel coronavirus. The bill was supported by 415 congressmen with only two Republicans voting against.

Under the legislation, over $3 billion will be allocated to finance the development of vaccines, diagnostic study, as well as therapeutics and other treatments. Another $2.2 will be spent on measures of prevention, of which $950 million will be used to support public health agencies.

The Senate is expected to approve the initiative before the end of the week. Earlier, the White House requested from the legislators $2.5 billion to fight the spread of the disease. President Donald Trump said, however, that he was ready to sign off on bigger amounts.

Meanwhile, the US has reported 11 deaths from the novel coronavirus – 10 in Washington State and one in California.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese health officials reported a cluster of cases of acute respiratory illness to the World Health Organization in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus – now named COVID-19 (2019-nCoV), otherwise known as the novel coronavirus – was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, over 70 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to updated reports from the World Health Organization, 93,090 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, including 80,422 in China and 12,668 in other countries.

from https://tass.com/world/1126775