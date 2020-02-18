US imposes sanctions against Rosneft Trading

The US Treasury Department has introduced sanctions today against Russia’s Rosneft Trading, S.A and its President Didier Casimiro because it acted as an intermediary in global sales of Venezuelan oil, she said.

The United States informed Russia in advance of its intention to impose sanctions on Rosneft Trading, S.A., and its president, Didier Casimiro, in connection with the sale of oil from Venezuela, a high-ranking US official said in a special telephone briefing for journalists on Tuesday, which announced the application of restrictions against Rosneft Trading, S.A.

“I would only add that US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday in Munich, and they discussed this. And the US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan yesterday met with the Minister of Finance Siluanov, to discuss this,” the moderator said.