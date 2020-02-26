US imposes sanctions on 13 entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, Turkey

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. The United States has imposed sanctions on 13 foreign entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia and Turkey for violating the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The United States is sanctioning 13 foreign entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, and Turkey pursuant to the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA). This action includes new sanctions against five entities/individuals in China and Turkey for supporting Iran’s missile program,” the statement said.

The statement does not list Russian individuals or entities that are sanctioned by the United States.

“We have imposed two-year discretionary sanctions on the 13 individuals/entities identified in this report. The sanctions include restrictions on U.S. government procurement, U.S. government assistance, and exports,” the statement added.

from https://tass.com/world/1123797