Under the leadership of American instructors Ukrainian punishers prepare for urban combat in Donbass.

At the Yavorovsky military training ground Ukrainian military personnel, under the leadership of US instructors, start to train in tactics of urban combat using American methods and simulator “kill house”, proudly reports the Ukrainian military website.

Recall that the Yavorovsky military training ground is a facility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, located 30 km north-west of Lvov, on the territory of the Yavorovsky district of the Lvov region. The official name is the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the National Academy of Ground Forces named after Hetman Petro Sagaidachny.

Since 2015 the United States has regularly sent its trainers to the Yavorovsky training ground in order to train Ukrainian soldiers. Now, in accordance with this program, a training complex will be installed, where Ukrainian militants will be taught the wisdom of urban combat.

The website reports that the “kill house” is equipped with special wall coverings, and units can practice firefights in urban conditions, including the internal premises of buildings, using blank and combat ammunition.

And the construction of this complex became a continuation of the practice of introducing the “advanced and unique” experience of foreign colleagues concerning the preparation of units for urban combat.

As is known, combat on urbanised landscapes is the most difficult for troops, requires maximum skill, and carries great losses. The main difficulty is that the conditions of urban combat, the associated minimum distances of fire contact, and the “layered cake” effect nullify or significantly reduce the numerical and technical advantage of the advancing side. Air and artillery operations are limited due to the danger of friendly fire and the likelihood of significant civilian casualties. The use of armoured vehicles is also difficult due to its high vulnerability in the city.

Ranked first is tactical training of both army units as a whole and each soldier individually.

For successful urban combat it is necessary to be perfectly prepared and motivate infantry with high fighting spirit.

Its absence is one of the weakest points of the Ukrainian formations. And this was the reason that the UAF during their attacks on the People’s Republic by all means tried to avoid urban fighting.

And given that a large part of Donbass is made up of huge metropolitan areas, the operational space for the UAF to manoeuvre in is limited to only a few directions. And until now, all offensive operations of Ukrainian formations were aimed at breaking through the border with Russia and establishing control over it, followed by the “strangulation” of those very metropolitan areas.

Sergey Spiridonov

