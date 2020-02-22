US intelligence officials provide no evidence of Russian election meddling – reporter

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. US intelligence officials involved in a classified briefing at the House of Representatives failed to provide evidence proving Russia’s alleged interference in the US 2020 presidential election campaign, CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge wrote on Twitter.

“A source familiar with the house briefing at CBS News says briefers pressed for evidence to back up claims Russia ‘trying to help POTUS in 2020.’ Asked if there was signals intelligence – such as phone intercepts or ‘SIGINT’ – to back up claims, the source said briefers had none to offer,” the tweet reads.

The New York Times said earlier that “intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said, a disclosure to Congress that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him.”

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin expects that as the US presidential election approaches, there will be an increasing number of reports about Russia’s alleged attempts to interfere in the vote. “This is another in a series of paranoid reports, and we regret to say that their number will grow as the election approaches. They certainly have nothing to do with the truth,” he told reporters, commenting on the New York Time article.

US intelligence continues to accuse Russia of interfering in the American political process in 2016. An investigation into Moscow’s alleged interference, led by ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller, took almost two years to complete. Mueller eventually announced that there had been no collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Moscow has also repeatedly refuted these allegations.

