US Internal Revenue Service initiates court hearings of Oleg Tinkov, says TCS Group

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The US Internal Revenue Service has initiated court hearings of Oleg Tinkov in London, TCS Group (parent company of Tinkoff Bank) said in a statement on Friday.

The hearings are taking place in February-April 2020.

The case concerns resolution of potential tax issues.

Oleg Tinkov has not been a US citizen since 2013. The businessman is attending the court hearings in his capacity as a private individual, so the situation does not affect any of the operating companies in Tinkoff Group, the company said. Tinkov is confident that it will be resolved as swiftly as possible, TCS Group noted.

The price of depositary receipts of TCS Group plunged 10.8% on the London Stock Exchange to $21.05 per share following the statement publication.

