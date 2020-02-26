US, NATO policy delays efforts on creating nuclear-weapons-free world – Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 27. /TASS/. The United States’ threats against a number of states, including Russia, postpone the efforts on creating a nuclear-weapons-free world, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council’s meeting on preparing for the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, Nebenzya stressed that the issue of nuclear disarmament has remained one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities. “We understand the concerns of a number of non-nuclear states, which have stepped up demands on fast-tracking the nuclear disarmament process,” he noted.

“Meanwhile, it is evident that here all factors of international security and strategic stability should be taken into account,” the high-ranking diplomat said. “The military actions taken by the US and NATO over the past decades as well as Washington’s threats against a number of states, including Russia, only postpone the goal of creating a nuclear-weapons-free world,” Nebenzya said.

from https://tass.com/politics/1124239