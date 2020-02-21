US Policy in Iraq Is Failing, The Time May Have Come For Another Regime Change

southfront.org

Iraq now has a new designated prime minister – Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, and that is worrisome for the US, since he appears dead set on independence from outside players.

And as a result, MSM proposes a solution to the situation – Iraq needs another regime change, rather than Washington owning up its own mistakes and attempting to change its policy, it should, instead, organize a “popular uprising.”

According to Foreign Policy, Allawi has no chance of solving Iraq’s key two issues: the collapse of legitimacy of the political class post 2003, and making Iraq independent from Iran and its Shiite proxy groups.

The US, as such, should focus on supporting the protest movement, and go against Allawi.

The protests, according to Foreign Policy call for “sovereignty, independence, and clean government” and “represent the last best hope for salvaging not just Iraq, but the future of U.S.-Iraqi relations as well.”

Instead of meeting demands, the government allegedly began repressing and killing protesters, and Foreign Policy entirely disregarded claims by former Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who even said that US President Donald Trump threatened his life and even said that investigations of who exactly is killing protesters should stop.

Then, when it mentions the killings of protesters, it simply blames Iran, which is popular in US rhetoric and MSM in recent months. Essentially, Foreign Policy presents a picture in which, the US did Iraq a favor by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, since he was the one allegedly pulling the strings in the country.

“The protests laid bare for all to see the unholy alliance that now exists between the post-2003 Iraqi governing class and the regime in Iran. Years in the making, it rapidly accelerated with the rise of the PMF during the war against the Islamic State and the wholesale integration of Shiite militias, de facto foreign legions of the IRGC, into Iraq’s security forces as well as the highest echelons of the government.”

And, indeed, Iraq’s political class failed to provide adequate governance and protect the sovereignty from foreign predators, but a significant predator is also the US.

A government under Allawi, which Iran approves of, since he calls for independence, as well as approved by influential political figure and Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is unacceptable for the US.

“Hard as it might be given the United States’ pivotal role in establishing Iraq’s post-2003 order, the Trump administration now needs to come to grips with the challenging reality that the Iraqi regime as currently constituted is increasingly not a viable partner for advancing U.S. interests.”

The US can’t work with a country which “forced” it to drone strike a foreign official on its highway.

“Nor is it sustainable when, necessary as it might have been, the United States is forced into the position of droning convoys on major Baghdad highways carrying senior Iraqi and Iranian military commanders openly conspiring to attack US interests.”

The US, according to Foreign Policy, should invest heavily in the protest movement and regime change, because the protests are currently reportedly more focused against Iran and not against US presence and meddling.

“The fact is that at their core, in addition to being an uprising against corrupt and inept governance, the protests are quite clearly a mass movement of Iraqi nationalism targeting Iranian malign interference, not American.”

In conclusion, a policy change by the US necessary, but only in the way that it should support the protest movements, and be more assertive in “helping” establish an Iraq which is a better fit to forward Washington’s interests.

That means essentially, the US troops remaining as an occupation force, and possibly even using alleged repression against protesters as a justification to carry out an operation against the “Iranian-controlled” Allawi and his incoming government.

