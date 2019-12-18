US position adds uncertainty to situation around arms control — Russian General Staff

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. There is a lot of uncertainty on arms control because of the position of the United States, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov told foreign military attaches on Tuesday.

“The US has not stated its clear position on extending it [New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty – New START]. This creates even more uncertainty in the sphere of nuclear weapons control,” Gerasimov was quoted by the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper as saying.

He reminded that the New START expires in 2021, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to extend the treaty by the end of 2019.

Gerasimov noted that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces fulfill their deterrent purposes and are developed in strict compliance with international commitments.

from https://tass.com/world/1100385