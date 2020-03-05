US PRIMARIES SPECIAL: Why Joe Biden’s baggage makes him a no-hoper for the White House

If Biden is the best the Democrats can come up with, then we are all in a bad place. Sex, corruption, the Alt State and criminal charges follow this man wherever he goes.

As the little hand on the Democratic Primaries clock starts to point towards Joe Biden as the DNC’s Presidential nominee, it could well be that far too many Americans really aren’t paying attention to the guy’s serious swamp-swimming habit.

There is first of all good ol’ boy Joe’s difficulty in telling lips from cheeks, backs from bottoms and waists from mammories when it comes to greeting ladies. Even I – a staunch opponent of feminist pc touching obsessions – find myself watching footage of him in this area and finding a word skipping around my brain. The word is part ‘inappropriate’ and part ‘gropey’. Perhaps we need a new phrase for it: like maybe, ‘erogenous cultural appropriation’. Every family has an Uncle Joe.

Next there is the influence of Joe and his son Hunter in Ukraine, and the odd case of that country’s prosecutor Viktor Shokin suddenly turning into a human thermometer. Hunter Biden’s receipt of more than $3 million from the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings (while his father was supposed to be addressing how to reduce corruption in Ukraine) has always puzzled the more cynical among us. Of course, Joe was only doing the bidding of his boss Barack ‘Uncle Tom’ Obama in upping the effort to have Shokin fired for getting in the way of the American Way. But Hillary lost, Shokin stayed in place – and so another more extremely prejudicial way to deal with the prosecutor had to be developed….ready for when Trump had been removed by media, impeachment or long range rifles.

Over the last year, Viktor Shokin has gathered evidence suggesting that Biden Snr is a suspect in three different criminal offences. The most important of these is an attempt to kill him via mercury poisoning during a visit to Greece last September. The former prosecutor suffered two cardiac arrests and spent months recuperating after what the Greek medical profession concluded was a clear case of “potentially fatal mercury poisoning”. A second opinion from an Austrian clinic confirmed that the former prosecutor general had been ‘poisoned with mercury, and its levels in the blood could easily have proved fatal’.

As a consequence, Greek police confirmed three days ago that they are carrying out an investigation into the poisoning, following online leaks via various sites with sources inside the Kiev government.

Sources in Athens are unsurprised by the location of the poisoning. Here The Slog’s deadly finger of suspicion points at US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Ross Pyatt.

Pyatt was Ambassador to Ukraine while all the dirty work was being done there under Obama-Biden Enterprises Inc. In one of his last acts in the White House, Barack appointed Pyatt to the Greek post.

Trusted Slog sources in Athens refer to the US Embassy there under Geoff Pyatt as variously “an EU hub for US planning of chaos in North Africa”, “continuity with the Embassy’s past as a compulsive driver of virtual annexation of Greece as a vassal State under Washington’s control” and “a CIA nest”.

Pyatt supported the 2014 Ukrainian revolution against Ukraine’s President Victor Yanukovych, calling pro-Russian separatist rebels “terrorists”. From Honduras via South America to Asia and India, the current Ambassador to Greece was variously titled Deputy this and Second that. In short, he is a card-carrying Unelected State tool. And he is most emphatically not a Trump fan.

In early February 2014, Pyatt was secretly recorded during a telcon with senior State Department and neocon lifer Victoria Nuland. The emphases that follow are mine:

Nuland and Pyatt discussed who should be in the [Ukrainian] government after Viktor Yanukovych’s ouster, to include Arseniy Yatsenyuk, and in what ways they might achieve that transition.

The two spoke about which opposition leaders they would like to see in government, what pitches they would give each opposition leader in subsequent calls to achieve this, and strategies on how they would try to manage the ‘personality problems’ and conflicts between the different opposition leaders with ambitions to become president. Nuland told Pyatt that after the review of the three opposition candidates for the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, the US State Department had selected Arseniy Yatsenyuk. Yatsenyuk became prime minister of Ukraine on February 27, 2014.

This is a sovereign State that Biden has allegedly told confidantes was “his personal fiefdom”.

The nation behind this mode of thinking is Britain’s closest ally. Think about that.

Meanwhile, a long-harassed senior Ukrainian legal official has been the subject of attempted murder on Greek soil. And Joe Biden is implicated.

Still want to vote Biden?

from https://hat4uk.wordpress.com/2020/03/05/us-primaries-special-why-joe-bidens-baggage-makes-him-a-no-hoper-for-the-white-house/