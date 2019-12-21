US secretary of state discusses situation around Nord Stream 2 with German minister

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday, the press service of the US Department of State reported.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas also discussed U.S.-German coordination on a range of global challenges and the United States’ strong opposition to the continued construction of Nord Stream 2,” the press service said.

Moreover, Pompeo and Maas “discussed ongoing international efforts in support of the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General to achieve a ceasefire in Libya and a return to political process,” the press service noted. They “shared concerns regarding breaches of the arms embargo and the growing involvement of mercenaries and private military contractors,” the press service said.

The German foreign minister earlier told a press conference that Berlin remains in contact with Washington on possible US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and will continue talks on this issue.

from https://tass.com/world/1101941