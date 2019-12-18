US Senate Committee approves sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, December 18. /TASS/. The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved on Wednesday a huge package of sanctions against Russia, Communications Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Minority Juan Pachon told TASS on Wednesday.

“Yes, the Committee passed the legislation,” Pachon said.

The initiative was supported by seventeen senators, while five lawmakers were against it. The bill will be presented to the Senate now, where it can be revised.

The document provides for toughening of sanctions against Russia, restrictions against the Russian shipbuilding industry, energy projects, cyber-sector and financial sector. US lawmakers also suggest restricting transactions with the newly floated Russian sovereign bonds.

