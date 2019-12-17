US split on Trump impeachment — poll

NEW YORK, December 17. /TASS/. American public is nearly split down the middle on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, a poll conducted by ABC News and The Washington Post shows.

Forty-nine percent of the respondents believe that the US Congress should impeach Trump, while 46% oppose the impeachment and think that he should stay in office. Also, 49% find that the president exerted improper pressure over Ukrainian authorities to prompt an investigation into his possible opponent at the upcoming 2020 presidential election, former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, while 39% reject this notion. The poll also finds that 49% of the respondents believe Trump tried to obstruct the inquiry into his actions, while 43% say he did not do this.

On December 13, the US House Committee on the Judiciary approved two articles of impeachment against Trump. US Democratic Party representatives accuse the White House occupant of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. The articles are expected to be considered and voted on by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The poll was carried out on December 10-15 among 1,003 people. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points.