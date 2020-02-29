US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan in 14 months after agreement with Taliban

almasdarnews.com

The Taliban has commanded its fighters to refrain from any attacks on the eve of the signing of an accord with the United States, Reuters quoted a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, as saying.

“The biggest thing is that we hope the US remains committed to its promises during the negotiations,” Mujahid said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in turn, said that Islamabad is expecting a ‘responsible withdrawal’ of US military personnel from Afghanistan.

“Hopefully it will set the tone for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Saturday called the upcoming signing of the US-Taliban peace deal a first step toward the end of ongoing hostilities plaguing the country since the late 20th century.

“Today’s signing of ‘The US-Taliban Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan’ is the first step in ending over 40 years of successive war in Afghanistan – and the start of according and restoring human dignity to all Afghans,” the AIHRC said.

The anticipated US-Taliban peace agreement is expected to be signed later in the day in Doha after a week-long halt of violence that is currently in place in Afghanistan.

Trump previously underlined that if the Taliban and the Afghan government live up to the commitments, it will pave way for ending the war in Afghanistan and bringing US troops home.

A source had previously revealed that the deal will include guarantees that no international terrorist groups or individuals from Afghanistan will pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies, and set the schedule for the withdrawal of all US and coalition forces from the country. Moreover, it is expected to state that intra-Afghan negotiations and talks between the Taliban and the Afghan-inclusive team of negotiators have resulted in a political agreement.

Sputnik

