USSR's first drifting polar station: When Soviets set their sights on the Arctic
On Tuesday, 1,824 fully recovered patients discharged from hospitals in China, while 1,749 new coronavirus infections were reported that day
Read more
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that “the US weapons are used both in clashes between numerous militant groups along the entire trans-Euphrates region and against Turkish troops in northern Syria”
Read more
“Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to stay committed to two things,” Hassan Rouhani said
Read more
The court added that the Russian Federation still has the opportunity to appeal against the decision
Read more
Representatives of the Syrian army will take part in the ceremony of opening a memorial gallery, the Memory Road, at the Russian Armed Forces Cathedral being built to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII
Read more
from https://tass.com/society/1121817