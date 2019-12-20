V2K – THE TRUE STORY OF THE KING’S SPEECH

In 1895, Prince Albert Saxe-Coburg-Gotha was born to Victoria von Teck, Princess of Württemberg, and her husband George V. The German boy who would become George VI was a sickly and fearful child prone to tears.

When Prince Albert was three years old, Nicola Tesla, financed by Illuminist John Jacob Astor IV, set up a station in Colorado Springs, later the home of the Air Force Academy. Through it he would transmit wireless signals from Pike’s Peak to Paris.

When Prince Albert was five years old, financed by Illuminist J. Pierpont Morgan, Tesla built Wardenclyffe Tower to transmit sound and pictures across the Atlantic to England and to ships at sea by using the earth to conduct the signals.

Tesla technology is used extensively against us today, through voice to skull (V2K), image to skull (I2K), and microwave harassment of targeted individuals, and it was used against Prince Albert, later to become King George, when he was little. That’s why he was crying a lot, that’s why he stuttered and stammered, that’s why he used vulgarity, and that’s why he had a bad temper.

Think about it. They had the technology when George VI was a boy, and he would have been on the short list of people to be targeted.

Incidentally, you can see how Queen Elizabeth married her third cousin, Philip Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, on the chart above. Those German–er, I mean English–royals are the product of a breeding program, just like the stuff the Nazis were into.

See how evil the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, looks? That’s because the royal family is a degenerate pack of satanic pedophiles.

No wonder Prince Andrew is a rapist.

The brother of George VI, Edward Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, renamed Windsor after the castle, with seven different “Christian” names, George as an English one, Andrew as a Scots one, Patrick as an Irish one, and David as a Welsh one, became Edward VIII before he abdicated the throne to become the Duke of York. He said he married for love, but he pimped his wife to a German count and Nazi war criminal, Joachim von Ribbentrop, while he encouraged Hitler to bomb London, all to get the crown back.

The Illuminati, and their dogs in the so-called intelligence community, were using forced speech on Hitler in the 1930s.

They were using the Eiffel Tower as a transmitter.

Edward VIII’s brother, George VI, must have had an implant.

After all, CIA was doing this stuff to ordinary joes only ten years after World War II. You can learn more about that through Aaron and Melissa Dykes’ excellent documentary film, The Minds of Men.

No wonder George VI stuttered. He was fighting forced speech.

No wonder George VI lost his temper. He was fighting cybernetic attacks.

No wonder George VI cursed like a sailor. He was run by degenerates.

Through the Boston Violence Project, CIA would later focus on the use of cybernetics to generate anger and to cause riots although they claimed they were doing the opposite.

It’s kind of like the United Nations, which says it fights human trafficking while really it promotes child rape.

Or politicians, like the Bushes and the Clintons, who purport to be Christian but are really satanists.

Or political agencies, like the National Security Agency (NSA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who purport to be patriots but are really traitors capitalizing on the false flag attack on the World Trade Center, on 911, which they plotted, engineered, and staged.

It’s all lies. As Samuel Johnson said, “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

And you know what else is lies? The King’s Speech, a film that makes George VI look like an ordinary guy who overcame a stutter.

This film won four academy awards. That’s always a bad sign since Hollywood is run by pedophiles.

The ad below says, “Find your voice,” but that’s the opposite of what the bad guys want, and it’s the opposite of what they did to Albert Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

Check out the picture below where the king has wires broadcasting sound running to his head–not to mention the one above where you can’t see who’s talking into the microphone. That’s what happens in real life, through V2K, and that’s why Albert Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, alias King George, never had a voice.

That’s called cartel signaling. We see what looks to a normal person like a normal picture, but it has a secret message to advertise our abuse. The scum in the Illuminati, and their dogs in the “intelligence” community, get off on sick jokes.

In 2015, I discovered myself in this famous photo. I had already surmounted my difficult upbringing, but sought answers to the haunting trouble in my natal family. My mother was a patient of Dr. Ewan Cameron. My father had been in the psyche ward. My sister went crazy and my brother died young. Then as now, this subject is taboo. I am changing that by integrating my search for answers, quest for justice with my work as a visual artist and media influencer. Go to my blog, mkultragirl.org to understand more. Stand by for UltraNationMedia.com

Back when he was Prince Albert, George VI saw Lionel Logue for help with his stammer, regularly, between 1925 and 1927, but he would consult with him afterwards before he gave speeches, such as the “king’s speech” twelve years later in 1939.

Lionel Logue was a freemason, who became a worshipful master in 1919, and, although he looks poor in the movie, he owned a twenty-five room villa.

His student would make him a Commander of the Victorian Order, a society to which all the Windsors belong. Look! There’s Prince Edward, who went to my Cambridge college, wearing the order.

Is any of this the impression you get from the movie, The King’s Speech, which comes across as a historical drama?

Who knows? Maybe George Windsor wasn’t so bad. Maybe he was more victim than oppressor. His masters never meant him to be king; or, if they did, he was a placeholder. He seems to have been murdered.

The man who was Albert Saxe-Coburg-Gotha died of coronary thrombosis at age 56, so the bitch queen and child molester, Elizabeth Windsor, took nominal control of the international crime syndicate that calls itself the English monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth is a child molester, a murderer, and a satanist.

The real masters, the Rothschilds and their ilk, lie behind the scene.

That’s the true story of the King’s Speech.

=======================================================

