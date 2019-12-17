Veiled sardine insults Salvini, Meloni

The veiled sardine Nibras insulted the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, calling him “stupid and ignorant” and stating that the League was “pitied”.

Rome

Italian daily Il Giornale reported that the veiled girl climbed onto the “sardine” stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome on Saturday and accused Salvini and Giorgia Meloni of “spreading hate policies” and “wanting to bring the dictatorship back to our country”. She added: “We will not allow you to open the black pages of the past.”

Achbaal Nibras is the daughter of Mahmoud Asfa, head of the Milanese Islamic center in Via Padova 144, better known as the House of Islamic Culture. Asfa in 2009 had received the “Ambrogino d’Oro” award for “constructive and constant dialogue between the Milanese society and Muslim citizens”.

Last year Mahmoud Asfa and Nibras had been received by the former president of the Chamber, Laura Boldrini, complete with photos published on their Facebook profile and with auspicious posts on the involvement of second generation youth in Italian political life.

A Senator from the League, William De Vecchis, who made headlines previously for having brought the crucifixes back to an elementary school in Fiumicino, responded to the sardine with the veil after the twenty-five-year-old with the hijab shouted: “I am a woman, I am Muslim, I am the daughter of Palestinian” in front of the 35 000 fish gathered in Rome.

Her words sent Senator De Vecchis into a rage: “Conveniently trumpeting against an imaginary dictatorship in a state of law” the League representative told the newspaper. “To Nibras I would suggest that she rather give lessons about democracy and respect to women in countries where the Sharia is in force, where the girls who reject the veil are stoned and the anti-hijab activists imprisoned, since there would be a need. Although I’m not sure that you have these concepts so close to your heart.”

In her speech, Nibras wanted to warn the little fish about the authoritarian drift that Italy is experiencing. The threats are Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni – guilty of stigmatizing her community and painting the women who are part of it as submissive. For Nibras, instead, the hijab is a symbol of “emancipation” and the reflection of “free choice”.

The center-right voters, according to her, are a bunch of “ignorant” people who should face “punishment”.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of Brothers of Italy, a national conservative party in Italy, also commented on her Facebook page: “What is not clear to me about the nice girl in the video is: why are you proud of being Islamic and I cannot say that I am Christian?”

The leader of the Brothers of Italy was publicly humiliated for having affirmed her religious adhesion earlier, while Nibras received a round of applause this weekend.

The young woman has also tried her hand at a dissertation on democracy and denied rights.

After filling Piazza San Giovanni in Rome, the representatives of the sardines gathered in the palace occupied by the squatters where on May 12 the Pope’s almsgiver, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, entered to remove the seals from the meters and reconnect the electricity.

Thus the first national meeting of sardines was held to “put in contact those who only communicated on Facebook this month”.

Headed by Mattia Santori, the delegates promoting the flash mob made an initial assessment of the events, of what worked and what should be reviewed.

“The first goal is to get back to the streets as soon as possible,” Santori announced at the end of the rally. “There will be no parties and there will be no civic lists in Emilia Romagna. We will support the leftist lists,” said Grazia De Sario.

“Seeing people on the street who use polite language and wants to participate, demands to participate, is beautiful,” said Premier Giuseppe Conte. And commenting on the request of the sardines to repeal the security decrees of Matteo Salvini, Conte said: ” Let’s say we have already listened to them.” He added: “In substance there is the will to return to the original version of the decree approved by the Council of Ministers.”