Rada Deputy Nikita Poturayev expressed regret that Ukraine cannot drop an atomic bomb on Russia. The statement of the parliamentarian was broadcast on the “UKRINFORM” TV channel.

Speaking at the presentation of the concept of a new Ukrainian TV channel for Donbass and Crimea, the parliamentarian suggested that Moscow will conduct a “radio-electronic fight” against Kiev’s broadcasting.

“We don’t have an atomic bomb to throw at Moscow yet, but this is the most effective way to solve this problem once and for all,” he said.

Ukrainian politicians often make absurd anti-Russian statements. So, last year, before the presidential election in Ukraine, the candidate for the post of head of state Inna Bogoslovskaya suggested building relations with Russia with the help of graphite bombs. Then the politician said that the development of such ammunition is part of its future “strategy” against Moscow. Russian politicians called such threats absurd and clownish.

The comment of Ukrainian blogger Andrey Manchuk:

“The Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the party ‘Servants of the People’ Nikita Poturayev expressed regret that Ukraine can not drop an atomic bomb on Moscow. He said this on Monday, March 2nd, during the presentation of a new TV channel ‘DOM’ for residents of the ‘occupied’ Donbass. ‘We don’t have an atomic bomb to drop on Moscow yet, but this is the most effective way to solve this problem once and for all,’ said the people’s deputy. Keep in mind – this militant lunatic is considered to be one of the main ideological advisers to President Zelensky. And if something threatens Kiev, he will immediately hide away, shouting: ‘what are we being punished for?’. A good presentation of the new channel aimed at dialogue with non-controlled territories…”

