Victoria’s SECRET – Model Recruiter EPSTEIN | Birthday Present for Prince Andrew

Artikel 7 is my new favorite YouTube channel. These Dutch creators find the most evocative, seldom-seen clips and skillfully edit them together into powerful mini documentaries.

This one about Jeffrey Epstein and his boss, Les Wexner, who last month announced the sale of a majority stake in Victoria’s Secret to a private equity firm and stepped down as CEO of L Brands.

It’s also about Prince Andrew, who has been ducking the FBI’s request to question him, made worse by new allegations about the Prince’s involvement with yet another billionaire pedophile-rapist, Peter Nygard, now being investigated by the FBI.