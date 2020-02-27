In the United States and other democracies, political and economic systems still work in theory, but not in practice. In some ways, the scene in Washington now resembles that in Saint Petersburg in the last days of the Tsar, with sycophants and charlatans running amok and government capacity in rapid decline. And like Tsarist Russia, America is losing its aura of imperial purpose and invincibility.

from http://eastwestaccord.com/video-chas-freeman-america-in-distress-the-challenges-of-disadvantageous-change/