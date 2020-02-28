Video: “Fake News”: “The Shining Forces of Idlib Democracy” = Al Qaeda Terrorists backed by Turkish Army

Counterinformation

The shining forces of Idlib democracy are crushing the Assad regime’s brutal aggression in eastern Idlib dealing blow after blow to the pro-government sectarian militias so cynically backed by Teheran and Moscow… at least according to mainstream media.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Turkistan Islamic Party and other peaceful al-Qaeda groups backed by the Turkish Army entered Nayrab on the evening of February 24th and consolidated control over the village on February 25th. Since then, they’ve made hundreds of selfies and proclamations of victory. Pro-Turkish sources even claimed that the rebels advanced towards Saraqib.

However, no gains were made in this direction. Multiple reports of brutal Assad strikes on schools and hospitals also appeared. It remains somewhat unclear how the Syrian Air Force is capable of striking so precisely such targets in an area, where, according to the same sources, these had already been destroyed. In all likelihood, Turkish-led forces employ some kind of self-propelled civilian targets that they bring to the combat zone together with their own media teams.

On the morning of February 26th, fighting between Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and government forces erupted near the villages of Jubas and Turunbah.

However, something went unnoticed by the cameras of both Turkish and Western media. In southern Idlib, Syrian troops took control of Hass, Kafr Nabl, Bisaqla, Ba’rabu, Qiratah, Sahab, Qa’uri and Deir Sunbol. Kafr Nabl was the main strong point of Turkish-backed forces on this part of the frontline. Its fall marks the collapse of the group’s defences in the area.

According to pro-government sources, in the coming days Syrian troops are planning to clear the area of Zawiyah Mountain and to shorten the frontline on the administrative border between the provinces of Idlib and Lattakia. When this is done, the Syrian Army and its allies will be able to advance further towards the M4 highway.

The Syrian Army also shot down an unmanned combat aerial vehicle belonging to the Turkish Air Force over the Dadikh area. The downed drone was identified as a TAI Anka. This is a family of unmanned aerial vehicles developed for the Turkish Armed Forces. Pro-Assad sources brazenly claimed that the drone was used to support members of al-Qaeda. However, all Turkish outlets clearly knew that it was there to deliver humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, Turkish state media has finally come up with an explanation for how Turkish military equipment could appear in the hands of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. So, now we know that Turkey does not deliver equipment to the terrorist group. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members just accidentally “jump in” to it prior to battle.

