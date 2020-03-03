almasdarnews.com

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced they retook control of the strategically located city of Saraqib in Idlib province from Turkish-backed opposition forces on Monday.

Footage shows SAA soldiers patrolling the deserted city in search of remaining militant groups.

According to a statement by the Russian ministry of defence, the Russian military police units were introduced in Saraqib to ensure the safety and unhindered movement of vehicles and civilians along the M4 – M5 routes, from 17:00 on March 2, 2020.

In recent days, clashes between the SAA and Turkish-backed militants in Idlib countryside intensified as the latter sought to regain and keep control over the city, which lies on the intersection of the M5 and M4 highways.

Saraqib is the third-largest city in the Idlib governorate to be retaken by the SAA after Ma’arrat al-Nu’man and Khan Sheikhoun.

[embedded content]

Source: Ruptly

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Syrian Army, Hezbollah score new advance in Saraqib after resuming operation

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/video-tour-of-saraqib-after-syrian-army-retakes-city/