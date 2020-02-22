VIDEO: Turkish Troops Fire Missile at Russian Strike Aircraft

This post was originally published on this site

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

Thursday, during the Turkish and rebel vs Syrian and Russian battle of Nairab:

The HD video (at 1:54) leaves no doubt these are indeed Turkish soldiers:

It is in the realm of possibility that the Turkish soldiers thought it was a Syrian Su-24, but it was in fact a Russian one. Or maybe they knew that. The Russians sport a different color scheme and only the Russians carry external fuel tanks:

Another video from Nairab battle shows that Turkish soldiers are intermingled with rebels as sort of advisers and leaders. As munitions drop from the air the rebels immediately drop their weapons to record with their phones. The only person with a rifle in hand is a Turkish soldier yelling at them to get back to cover:

A more recent photo:

From https://www.anti-empire.com/video-turkish-troops-fire-missile-at-russian-strike-aircraft/

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments