Visit to Dream Island amusement park

The President examined a model of the Dream Island project’s implementation and toured the theme zones with amusement rides and the city promenade galleries. Vladimir Putin talked with the park’s first visitors: children in difficult life situations, from large and poor families as well as orphanages and wards of Konstantin Khabensky’s charity foundation.

Dream Island is a new culture and entertainment cluster aimed at improving the urban environment, developing domestic and inbound tourism and creating new jobs.

The indoor part of the complex covers 300,000 square metres and has nine theme zones with 27 up-to-date amusement rides as well as the city promenade gallery representing architecture styles of various countries and the Moscow central square. The concert and cinema halls are scheduled to open by the end of 2020.

During the warm season, the construction of a landscape park covering 44 hectares with playgrounds, a dance floor and workshop pavilions will be completed in the surrounding area. The further development plans of the Dream Island include building a two-kilometre-long embankment, a children’s yachting school and a hotel.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for February 29.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62868