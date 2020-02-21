Vital: Erdogan, Fake Muslim and Deceiver (video)

VeteransToday

Erdogan, is losing the plot, although I’m not quite sure if he had it in the first place. One minute he’s speaking to Israel, the next minute he’s not their friend – one thing guaranteed though is the trade between the two nations is forever on the increase. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Turkey announced: Turkey has decided to exempt visa requirements for some members of the European Union, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland as well as the United Kingdom for touristic travels to Turkey.

The step aims at increasing our tourism potential with these countries as well as further developing trade, economic and cultural relations. That’s not a bad thing, I find it commendable, but Erdogan’s latest move raises eyebrows. It’s obvious he hasn’t stopped dreaming of gaining full EU membership.

I’m glad we are getting Brexit done – because if Turks win in Syria – they will join the EU by looting Syria’s wealth and then flooding Europe with extremist radicals to carry on regime change wars. Erdogans fan boys dream of a rising caliphate by 2023, but the reality is Erdogan is trying to move closer to Europe.

After all he wants a trillion-dollar economy by 2023. If he was truly about re-establishing an Ottoman caliphate, would he note relax visas for Muslim nations? Or maybe he doesn’t find them worthy enough! Not only that, talking about visas – if he was truly serious about Palestine, would he not allow Palestinians to visit Turkey without visa restrictions?

But the Israelis seem to have that facility and plenty of ease! What’s becoming evident is, the Palestinian cause is used merely as a political weapon. Erdogan wants the Muslim world for regime change wars and resources. Yes, he will revive the Ottoman Caliphate, but not physically, it would be symbolic.

But for now, Russia and Syria won’t let this big deception take place. NATO’s game is over. Erdogan right now is definitely in a political mess: The terrorist rebel groups that Erdogan’s government has backed in Idlib are facing a slow defeat, while the majority of the Turkish voting public is staunchly opposed to welcoming any more Syrian refugees into the country. Things aren’t shaping up too well.

