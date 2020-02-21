Vital: Russian list of terrorist and extremist organizations for journalists as required by law

VeteransToday

Failing to use official language and designations is a violation of Russian law. Please be sure to use proper boilerplate when mentioning any required group.

VT finds the list, which doesn’t include the SOHR or White Helmets, fucking useless but what do we fucking know.

The following organizations, both domestic and foreign, are designated as terrorist according to the Law of the Russian Federation. [1]

No.

Name of company

The court that issued the decision (sentence), the date of the decision (sentence) and the case number (if any), the effective date of the decision (sentence)

1 “The Supreme Military Majlisul Shura of the United Mujahideen of the Caucasus”

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

2 “Congress of the Peoples of Ichkeria and Dagestan”

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

3 “Base” (Al-Qaeda)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

4 “Asbat al-Ansar”

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

5 “Holy War” (Al-Jihad or Egyptian Islamic Jihad)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

6 “Islamic Group” (Al-Gama’a al-Islamiya)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

7 “Muslim Brotherhood” (Al-Ihwan al-Muslimlim)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

8 “Party of Islamic Liberation” (“Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami”)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

9 “Lashkar-I-Taiba”

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

10 “Islamic Group” (“Jamaat-i-Islami”)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

11 Taliban Movement

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

12 “Islamic Party of Turkestan” (formerly “Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan”)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

13 “Society for Social Reforms” (“Jamiyat al-Islah al-Ijthimai”)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

14 “Society for the Revival of Islamic Heritage” (“Jamiyat Ihya at-Turaz al-Islami”)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

15 “The House of Two Saints” (Al-Haramain)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.14.2003 No. ГКПИ 03 116, entered into force 04.03.2003

16 “Jund al-Sham” (Army of Great Syria)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.06.2006 No. GKPI 06-531, entered into force on 16.06.2006

17 “Islamic Jihad – Jamaat of the Mujahideen”

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 02.06.2006 No. GKPI 06-531, entered into force on 16.06.2006

18 “Al Qaeda in the countries of the Islamic Maghreb”

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 13.11.2008 No. GKPI 08-1956, entered into force on 11.27.2008

19 “Caucasus Emirate” (“Caucasian Emirate”)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated 08.02.2010 No. GKPI 09-1715, entered into force on 02.24.2010

20 “Syndicate” Autonomous Combat Terrorist Organization (ABTO) “

Moscow City Court, dated June 28, 2013 No. 3-67 / 2013, entered into force 11/27/2013 21

Terrorist community – a structural unit of the organization “Right Sector” in the Republic of Crimea

Moscow City Court, dated December 17, 2014, no-numbered, entered into force December 30, 2014

22 “Islamic State” (other names: “Islamic State of Iraq and Syria”, “Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant”, “Islamic State of Iraq and Sham”)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated December 29, 2014 No. AKPI 14-1424С, entered into force on February 13, 2015

23 Jebhat al-Nusra (Victory Front) (other names: “Jabha al-Nusra li-Ahl ash-Sham” (Great Syria Support Front)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated December 29, 2014 No. AKPI 14-1424С, entered into force on February 13, 2015

24 All-Russian public movement “People’s militia named after K. Minin and D. Pozharsky”

Moscow City Court, dated February 18, 2015 No. 3-15 / 2015, entered into force August 12, 2015

25 “Ajr from Allah Subhanu wa Tagial SHAM” (Blessing from Allah, the merciful and merciful SYRIA)

The Moscow District Military Court, dated December 28, 2015 No. 2-69 / 2015, entered into force on 04/05/2016

26 International religious association “AUM Shinrikyo” (Aum Shinrikyo, AUM, Aleph)

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, dated September 20, 2016 No. AKPI 16-915С, entered into force on October 25, 2016

27 “Mujahideen of the Jamaat of At-Tawhid Val Jihad”

The Moscow Regional Court, dated April 28, 2017 No. 3a-453/17, entered into force on June 2, 2017

The following domestic organizations were liquidated or banned according to the Russian federal law “On Countering Extremist Activities.” [2]

1. Public association (movement) “Omsk organization of the public political movement“ Russian National Unity ”(decision of the Omsk Regional Court of October 10, 2002 on liquidation).

2. Tatarstan regional branch of the all-Russian patriotic movement “Russian National Unity” (decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tatarstan of May 21, 2003 on the prohibition of activities).

3. The local religious organization Asgard Slavic Community of Spiritual Administration of Asgard Vesy Belovodye of the Old Russian Ingleistic Church of the Old Believers-Inglings (decision of the Omsk Regional Court of April 30, 2004 on liquidation and determination of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of July 27, 2004).

4. Local religious organization Slavic Community of the Veda of Perun of the Spiritual Administration of Asgard Vesy Belovodye of the Old Russian Inglistic Church of the Old Believers-Inglings (decision of the Omsk Regional Court of April 30, 2004 on liquidation and determination of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of July 27, 2004 )

5. Religious organization Men’s Theological Seminary Theological Institution of professional religious education of the Old Russian Inglistic Church of the Orthodox Old Believers-Inglings (decision of the Omsk Regional Court of April 30, 2004 on liquidation and determination of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of July 27, 2004).

6. Public unregistered association “Rada of the Land of the Kuban Spiritually Ancestral Power of Russia” group (the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Krasnodar dated April 13, 2006 on liquidation and the cassation ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Krasnodar Regional Court of June 15, 2006).

7. Religious group Krasnodar Orthodox Slavic community “VEK RA” (Vedic Culture of the Russian Aryans) of the Scythian Vesy Rasseniya (decision of the Krasnodar Regional Court of October 5, 2006 on the prohibition of activities on the prohibition of activities and the determination of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of February 6, 2007).

8. Inter-regional public organization “National Bolshevik Party” (decision of the Moscow City Court of April 19, 2007 on the prohibition of activities and determination of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of August 7, 2007).

9. The Jamaat Muvahidov group (decision of the Leninsky District Court of Astrakhan on October 19, 2007 to ban activities).

10. Ryazan city public patriotic organization “Russian National Unity” (absentee decision of the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Ryazan dated February 12, 2008 on liquidation and the determination of the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Ryazan dated December 24, 2009).

11. The international religious association “Nurjular” (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of April 10, 2008 on the prohibition of activities).

12. The public association Akhtuba People’s Movement “Toward Godhood” (decision of the Akhtuba City Court of the Astrakhan Region of July 17, 2008 on the prohibition of activities and the determination of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Astrakhan Regional Court of September 17, 2008).

13. Religious group of Sokolov OV, Russian VV and Petina A.G., professing, cultivating and disseminating the ideas of the doctrine of the “Old Russian Inglistic Church of the Orthodox Old Believers-Inglings” (decision of the Maykop District Court of the Republic of Adygea of ​​December 12, 2008 on the prohibition of activities).

14. The international religious association Tablighi Jamaat (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of May 7, 2009 on the prohibition of activities).

15. Local religious organization Jehovah’s Witnesses “Taganrog” (decision of the Rostov Regional Court of September 11, 2009 on liquidation and determination of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of December 08, 2009).

16. The international public association “National Socialist Society” (“NSO”, “NS”) (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of February 1, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

17. Interregional public movement “Slavic Union” (decision of the Moscow City Court of April 27, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

18. “United Vilayat of Kabarda, Balkaria and Karachay” (decision of the Supreme Court of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic of July 9, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

19. Primorsky regional human rights public organization “Union of Slavs” (decision of the Primorsky Regional Court of July 28, 2010 on liquidation).

20. The local organization of the city of Krasnodar – “Pit Bull” (“Pit Bull”) (decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Krasnodar dated August 24, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

21. At-Takfir Val-Hijra International Religious Association (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of September 15, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

22. Regional public association “National Socialist Workers Party of Russia” (“NSRPR”) (decision of the Judicial Collegium for Civil Cases of the Nizhny Novgorod Regional Court of September 22, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

23. Interregional public movement “Army of the will of the people” (decision of the Moscow City Court of October 19, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

24. Inter-regional public association “Format-18” (decision of the Moscow City Court of December 20, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

25. Religious group “The Noble Order of the Devil” (decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Mordovia of December 27, 2010 on the prohibition of activities).

26. Interregional public association “Spiritual-Rodovaya Derzhava Rus” (decision of the Moscow Regional Court of April 5, 2011 on the prohibition of activities and the determination of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of July 12, 2011).

27. Inter-regional public organization “Movement against illegal immigration” (decision of the Moscow City Court of April 18, 2011 on the prohibition of activities and determination of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of August 9, 2011).

28. Local public organization “National Socialist Initiative of the city of Cherepovets” (decision of the Cherepovets City Court of the Vologda Region of May 16, 2011 on the prohibition of activities).

29. Inter-regional association “Russian National Union” (decision of the Vladimir Regional Court of May 30, 2011 on the prohibition of activities and the determination of the judicial board for civil cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of September 6, 2011).

30. The international association “Blood and Honor” (“Blood and Honor / Combat18”, “B&H”, “BandH”) (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of May 29, 2012 on the prohibition of activities).

31. The Northern Brotherhood Interregional Public Association (decision of the Moscow City Court of August 3, 2012 on the prohibition of activities).

32. Religious association “Horde” (By the decision of the Kizilsky district court of the Chelyabinsk region of December 21, 2012 on the liquidation and prohibition of activities).

33. The religious group Fayzrakhmanists, led by Sattarov Fayzrakhman Minnahmetovich, Ganiev Gumar Gimerhanovich, located in the household at the following address: Kazan, st. Torfyanaya, 41 (an absentee decision of the Soviet District Court of Kazan of the Republic of Tatarstan of February 21, 2013 on the prohibition of activities).

34. Kirov regional public organization “Club of Dynamo Kirov Football Club Fans” (decision of the Kirov Regional Court of July 3, 2013 on liquidation).

35. Community of the Indigenous Russian people of the Schelkovo district of the Moscow region (decision of the Schelkovo city court of the Moscow region of February 25, 2014 to ban activities).

36. The local religious organization “Muslim religious organization of the village of Borovsky, Tyumen region of the Tyumen region”, registered on September 15, 2000 by the Office of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation for the Tyumen region with the main state registration number 1027200003808 (decision of the Tyumen regional court of May 6, 2014 on liquidation )

37. The local religious organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Samara (decision of the Samara Regional Court of May 29, 2014 and determination of the Judicial Chamber for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of November 12, 2014 on liquidation).

38. Ukrainian organization “Right Sector” (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of November 17, 2014 on the prohibition of activities).

39. Ukrainian organization “Ukrainian National Assembly – Ukrainian National Self-Defense” (UNA – UNSO) (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of November 17, 2014 on the prohibition of activities).

40. Ukrainian organization “Ukrainian Insurgent Army” (UPA) (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of November 17, 2014 on the prohibition of activities).

41. Ukrainian organization “Trident named after Stepan Bandera ”(decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of November 17, 2014 on the prohibition of activities).

42. Ukrainian organization “Brotherhood” (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of November 17, 2014 on the prohibition of activities).

43. The local religious organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Abinsk (decision of the Krasnodar Regional Court of March 4, 2015 on liquidation and determination of the Judicial Collegium for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of August 5, 2015).

44. Military-patriotic club “White Cross” (decision of the Murmansk Regional Court of June 29, 2015 on the prohibition of activities).

45. The organization is the inter-regional national-radical association “Misanthropic division” (the name in Russian is “Misanthropic Division”), it is also “Misanthropic Division” “MD”, it is also “Md” (judgment of the Krasnoyarsk Regional Court of July 17, 2015 on prohibition of activities).

46. ​​Public movement “TulaSkins” (decision of the Sovetsky District Court of Tula dated July 6, 2015 on the prohibition of activities).

47. Religious association of followers of Inglism in the Stavropol Territory (decision of the Stavropol Regional Court of August 21, 2015 on the prohibition of activities).

48. Inter-regional public association – the organization “People’s Social Initiative” (other names: “People’s Socialist Initiative”, “National Social Initiative”, “National Socialist Initiative”) (decision of the St. Petersburg City Court of September 16, 2015 on the prohibition of activities) .

49. Inter-regional public association “Ethnic and Political Association” Russians “(decision of the Moscow City Court of October 28, 2015 on the prohibition of activities and the appeal ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of May 11, 2016).

50. The local religious organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Stary Oskol (decision of the Belgorod Regional Court of February 10, 2016 on the termination of activity and the appeal ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of June 16, 2016).

51. The local religious organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Belgorod (the decision of the Belgorod Regional Court of February 11, 2016 on the termination of activity and the appeal ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of June 9, 2016).

52. The local religious organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Elista (the decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kalmykia of February 25, 2016 on the termination of activities and the appeal ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of July 07, 2016).

53. Public association “Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People” (decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea of ​​April 26, 2016 on the prohibition of activities and the appeal ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of September 29, 2016) ;.

54. The local religious organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses “Orel” (a decision of the Oryol Regional Court of June 14, 2016 on liquidation and an appeal ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of October 18, 2016).

55. Community of the Indigenous Russian people of the city of Astrakhan, Astrakhan region (decision of the Soviet District Court of Astrakhan dated July 21, 2016 on the prohibition of activities).

56. Religious group prayer house “Mirmamed Mosque” (decision of the Samara Regional Court of July 22, 2016 on the prohibition of activities).

57. The All-Russian political party “VOLIA”, its regional branches and other structural divisions (decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of August 9, 2016 on liquidation and appeal determination of the Board of Appeal of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of November 24, 2016).

58. Regional public association “Russian National Association“ Attack ”(decision of the Moscow City Court of August 11, 2016 on the prohibition of activities).

59. The local religious organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Birobidzhan (a decision of the Jewish Autonomous Region Court of October 3, 2016 to prohibit activities and an appeal ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Administrative Cases of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of February 9, 2017).

60. Autonomous non-profit organization of patriotic education of youth “Frontier of the North” (decision of the Syktyvkar city court of the Komi Republic of November 23, 2016 on the liquidation and determination of the Syktyvkar city court of the Komi Republic of April 03, 2017).

61. Organization of football fans “TOYS” (other names “TOYS”, “The Opposition Young Supporters”) (decision of the Sovetsky District Court of Samara on April 11, 2017 on the prohibition of activities).

62. The religious organization “Management Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia” and its local religious organizations (a decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of April 20, 2017 on liquidation and an appeal ruling of the Appeal Board of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of July 17, 2017).

63. The Naberezhnye Chelny branch of the Tatarstan Regional All-Tatar Social Movement (REVTATPOD) of the All-Tatar Public Center (WTC) (NPO TOTs) – a decision of the Naberezhnye Chelny city court of the Republic of Tatarstan of May 11, 2017.

Rosfinmonitoring (Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service) maintains the searchable lists of organizations and persons, domestic and foreign, for which it has information about their association with extremist and terrorist activities. [3] [4]

