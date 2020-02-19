Walkin’ the Cobra in India: Hindutva Fascism’s Triumphal Revisionism

Dave Emory’s entire life­time of work is avail­able on a flash dri­ve that can be obtained HERE. The new dri­ve is a 32-giga­byte dri­ve that is cur­rent as of the pro­grams and arti­cles post­ed by the fall of 2019. The new dri­ve (avail­able for a tax-deductible con­tri­bu­tion of $65.00 or more.)

WFMU-FM is pod­cast­ing For The Record–You can sub­scribe to the pod­cast HERE.

You can sub­scribe to e‑mail alerts from Spitfirelist.com HERE.

You can sub­scribe to RSS feed from Spitfirelist.com HERE.

Please con­sid­er sup­port­ing THE WORK DAVE EMORY DOES.

COMMENT: We have spo­ken about the Nazi tract Ser­pen­t’s Walk at length over the years. Just such fas­cist his­tor­i­cal revi­sion­ism is tak­ing place in India.



In FTR #‘s 988 and 989, we exam­ined the assas­si­na­tion of Mahat­ma Gand­hi at length and in detail. Far from being the work of a “lone-nut/ex­trem­ist,” the killing was the out­come and cul­mi­na­tion of an elab­o­rate con­spir­a­cy by the Hin­dut­va fas­cist RSS and the asso­ci­at­ed Hin­du Mahasab­ha. The gun­man who slew Gandhi–Nathuram Godse–was the cat’s paw for this con­spir­a­cy and main­tained silence to shield Veer Savarkar, the founder of the RSS and mas­ter­mind of the killing, from jus­tice. (Godse had been Savarkar’s per­son­al sec­re­tary.)



In numer­ous pro­grams, we have detailed the ascent and lethal­ly tyran­ni­cal gov­er­nance of Naren­dra Modi, a mem­ber of and instru­ment of the RSS.

Five and a half years into his reign, Mod­i’s Hin­dut­va fas­cist fol­low­ers are ele­vat­ing Gand­hi’s killer into a reli­gious and patri­ot­ic icon.

A focal point of the rev­er­ence for Godse has been the Hin­du Mahasab­ha. Close­ly allied with the RSS, the Mahasab­ha was front and cen­ter in the assas­si­na­tion con­spir­a­cy that took Gand­hi’s life.

Key points of dis­cus­sion of the Hin­du Mahasab­ha:

1. Along with the RSS, the Hin­du Mahasab­ha had infil­trat­ed the Indi­an secu­ri­ty forces. ” . . . Savarkar’s fol­low­ers held cab­i­net and admin­is­tra­tive posi­tions in the gov­ern­ment. Hin­du Mahasab­ha and RSS extrem­ists had also infil­trat­ed Indi­a’s secu­ri­ty forces. Key police offi­cials were more com­mit­ted to an exclu­sive­ly Hin­du nation than they were to Gand­hi’s demo­c­ra­t­ic ide­al of a diverse, sec­u­lar union. . . .”

2. A failed bomb­ing and firearm attempt on Gand­hi yield­ed an informer. Mr. Pah­wa dis­closed the par­tic­i­pa­tion of the Hin­du Mahasab­ha in the plot, as well as that of Godse. ” . . . . Pah­wa’s co-con­spir­a­tors were linked with the Hin­du Mahasab­ha. Laun­dry that the room’s occu­pants had giv­en to the hotel for wash­ing includ­ed three items bear­ing the ini­tials ‘NVG’ (stand­ing for ‘Nathu­ram Vinayak Godse’ [Gand­hi’s assas­sin and Savarkar’s per­son­al secretary–D.E.]). . . .”

3. An offi­cial report on the killing focused on the Hin­du Mahasab­ha’s role in the Indi­an secu­ri­ty forces. ” . . . . Gand­hi’s great grand­son, Tushar Gand­hi, has writ­ten about police com­plic­i­ty in the assas­si­na­tion: ‘Accord­ing to a secret report sub­mit­ted to Home Min­is­ter Sar­dar Patel, many in the police force and many bureau­crats were secret mem­bers of the RSS and the Hin­du Mahasab­ha, and were active­ly sup­port­ing and pro­mot­ing the ide­ol­o­gy of the Hin­du extrem­ist orga­ni­za­tions. . . . The mea­sures tak­en by the police between 20th and 30th Jan­u­ary 1948 were more to ensure the smooth progress of the mur­der­ers, than to try and pre­vent [Gand­hi’s] mur­der. . . .

4. The Hin­du Mahasab­ha open­ly sup­port­ed Nazism and the RSS mod­eled itself on Euro­pean fas­cist move­ments. “. . . . Hin­du nation­al­ists – who believe that India ought to be a Hin­du nation in pop­u­la­tion and char­ac­ter – warm­ly embraced fas­cist ideas. The Rashtriya Swayam­se­vak Sangh, a para­mil­i­tary Hin­du nation­al­ist group found­ed in 1925, mod­eled itself on con­tem­po­rary Euro­pean fas­cist move­ments. The Hin­du Mahasab­ha, a Hin­du nation­al­ist orga­ni­za­tion found­ed in 1915, open­ly sup­port­ed Nazism, includ­ing ‘Germany’s cru­sade against the ene­mies of Aryan cul­ture’, as a spokesman for the group put it in 1939. . . .”



In FTR #990, we chron­i­cled Naren­dra Mod­i’s mur­der­ous regime in India and his appoint­ment of Hin­dut­va fas­cist Yogi Adityanath to head a key tem­ple in Uttar Pradesh.

Adinyanath has pro­posed renam­ing the city of Meerut in hon­or of Godse. ” . . . . Last year the gov­ern­ment of Uttar Pradesh State, which is led by a fire­brand Hin­du monk, Yogi Adityanath, pro­posed chang­ing the name of Meerut to Godse City. One of the first Godse stat­ues was unveiled there about three years ago. Offi­cials now say they have been over­whelmed by demands for more Godse memo­ri­als. . . .”

The Hin­du Mahasab­ha is deeply involved with the polit­i­cal res­ur­rec­tion of, and rever­ance for, Godse. ” . . . . ‘Gand­hi was a trai­tor,’ said Poo­ja Shakun Pandey, who blames Gand­hi for par­ti­tion and who par­tic­i­pat­ed in a recent cer­e­mo­ny wor­ship­ing Mr. Godse on the anniver­sary of Gandhi’s assas­si­na­tion. ‘He deserved to be shot in the head.’ . . . . Last year, she was arrest­ed after re-enact­ing the scene of Gandhi’s killing. In a video that brought her nation­al fame, she is seen shoot­ing Gandhi’s effi­gy, with fake blood spurt­ing out. Ms. Pandey runs the Meerut chap­ter of Hin­du Mahasab­ha with Ashok Shar­ma. They hold prayer meet­ings in tem­ples across Uttar Pradesh . . . . On a recent morn­ing in Meerut, Mr. Shar­ma sat for a rit­u­al peti­tion­ing Lord Hanu­man, the mon­key God of Hin­du mythol­o­gy, to ward off Gandhi’s spir­it. ‘Hey, son of the wind,’ Mr. Shar­ma prayed toward the fire, refer­ring to Lord Hanu­man, ‘remove Gandhi’s filthy soul from this pure land.’ . . .”

“Gand­hi’s Killer Evokes Admi­ra­tion as Nev­er Before” by Sameer Yasir; The New York Times; 2/4/2020.