Warming in Arctic will entail ice situations, hazardous for navigation — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, March 2. /TASS/. The active degradation of ice in the Arctic during summer warm spells will entail ice situations, hazardous for navigation along the Northern Sea Route (NSR). This tendency is related to active ice formation during the winter period, which in 2020 has been quicker in the eastern Arctic seas than usual, Director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute at the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), Alexander Makarov said when visiting the TASS’ press center on Monday.

“This year, in the Laptev and other eastern seas the ice formation is much quicker than usual. <…> Ice thawing in summer periods will cause dangerous ice situations, such as formation of glaciers and icebergs, and so on,” he stated. “We should watch this process closely to keep the navigation safe.”

On the one hand, the scientist explained, the ice cover in the Arctic seas has been shrinking, as recorded in 2007, 2012 and 2019. On the other hand, the results were recorded in summer (in September), whose 2.5-3 months account for the highest temperatures in the region, whereas over the remaining months the ice cover only grows and the speed of its formation is only increasing.

