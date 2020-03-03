Warren's Choice: Quit Now and Back Sanders or Continue a Doomed Campaign and Help Defeat Him?

Elizabeth Warren fires back at Bernie Sanders’ denial about women candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) denied telling Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a private meeting in 2018 that he did not believe a woman could win the …

By Laurie Dobson

I started this article intending prior to Super Tuesday, to appeal to Sen. Elizabeth Warren to be true to her ‘Sooner State’ roots and to drop out sooner, not later. I realize that dropping out is not in her nature, but feel it’s worth a try, for the sake of her being able to claim her role in helping secure, and be part of, a progressive ticket. The alternative is to be remembered as the spoiler of the progressive movement’s best chance at the White House in generations.

“Progressive spoiler” will be the title that will stick to her should she fail to recognize and seize her moment. She will become this decade’s Ralph Nader, deservedly or not. Alternatively, Warren can take a different path instead and assume her rightful place as VP and Treasury Secretary, in a progressive administration headed by candidate Sanders, who unlike her still has a strong shot at winning the Democratic Presidential nomination and the general election.

She can make this happen right now, a day prior to Super Tuesday.

There are similarities in our upbringing that give me hope that she will consider my suggestion.

Like Warren, I grew up in Oklahoma, in stolen Indian Territory. Like her, I was surrounded by masculine energies, of the military variety. (I grew up on an Air Force Base, and she has three brothers who were in the military. I remember the jock, cowboy mentality in the flat Oklahoma panhandle, where the men had the fancy titles, bomber jets and uniforms, and women were considered ‘squaws.’)

Like Warren, I moved to the Northeast when I got older, raised three children, hit the sexist glass ceiling, and, in my case, was convinced that I should raise my children before continuing a career. I know about foiled opportunities.

I don’t know that I can convince Elizabeth with this appeal, particularly since I have again become a Bernie supporter (despite his abdicating to Clinton in 2016, when even Bloomberg said Sanders could have beaten Trump). Everyone knows Warren has more balls than Bernie and is willing to push harder, say more, and say it more memorably. Like me, she is supremely capable in certain arenas and will not be told what to do.

It galls me that Warren would try to win at Bernie’s expense by accusing him of sexism (with CNN’s willing connivance) during the Iowa debate, However, if she has been scarred by male attitudes, including his, I get her anger. Having experienced domestic violence and other assaults myself, I appreciate Warren’s sensitivity toward male authoritarianism whether in the workplace, at home or on the campaign.

