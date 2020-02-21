Washington prepares Europe for war

As you know, large-scale NATO maneuvers Defender-Europe 20 will soon begin. Nearly 40 thousand troops will take part in the exercise. The exercise will be held in 10 European countries, including Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Germany.

These maneuvers will be the largest transfer of troops directly from the United States to the European continent in more than 25 years. For the first time, an American division will be transported to Eastern European countries located directly on the border with Russia; 37,000 soldiers and 35,000 military vehicles will be transported eastward through Germany.

As we can see, the U.S. and NATO plan to hold an uncovered demonstration of power, transferring a huge number of soldiers and military equipment to the borders of Russia.

Despite the deep crisis in U.S.-Russia relations and the unprecedented threat of military conflict between two nuclear countries, such a behavior of Washington is not something new. The U.S. openly acknowledges that diplomacy and consultations are not for them. The most attractive is the “dialogue” with other countries using a position of strength and a demonstration of military power.

It is remarkable, that such kind of American diplomacy, as well as the exercise Defender-Europe 20, begins to scare even NATO allies.

So, the danger of U.S. provocation with use of a large number of soldiers and military equipment was realized in Germany.

Thus, the deputies of the Bundestag from the Left Party prepared this week an appeal to the federal government of Germany. In this document they urged to abandon the “deployment of troops at the Russian border” as part of the U.S.-led Defender-Europe 20 exercise.

German politicians worry about authorities’ support of U.S. troops transfering to the East and sending contingent to military exercise in the Baltic States and Poland instead of taking steps to reduce tensions.

“The fact that NATO plays with the military stability of Europe precisely on the days of the approaching 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi fascism is an insult to the Russian population and many people in other countries. Their ancestors made the biggest sacrifice and made the greatest efforts to free Europe from fascism during the Second World War”, they say.

Indeed, European countries support the United States and become Washington’s puppets in their rivalry with Moscow instead of taking their own steps towards mutual understanding, dialogue, easing tensions and creating a collective security system in Europe. In the other words, America regularly uses violence in order to assert its right to govern and exploit others.

Incidentally, such demonstration of military power as Defender-Europe 20 military exercise questions the future of the remaining arms limitation and control agreements in Europe. It is obvious that all the participants of such aggressive actions become potential targets of Russian missiles in the future.

It is obvious that Russian generals are thinking over options for defense in such an environment and adjusting their future actions in case of military aggression against them.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Russia would not leave these maneuvers without attention. “Of course, we will respond. We cannot ignore processes that are of great concern. But we will react in such a way that it does not create unnecessary risks”, Lavrov said.

As you can see, the situation is similar to the fact that the U.S. is trying to provoke a military conflict in Europe.

Unlike the United States, Russia conducts military exercises on its territory, moves military units on its territory and stores its nuclear weapons on its territory.

Unfortunately, the situation in the sphere of international security is getting worse. The risk of a large-scale war is increasing. However, not everyone understands the consequences. The patience of nuclear Russia was enough for German politicians. Let’s hope that this patience will be enough for all countries.

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/Washington-prepares-Europe-by-Lukas-Ramonas-Military_NATO_Security_Soldiers-200221-774.html