Washington's policy of strangling China, US militarisation of Taiwan

This post was originally published on this site
https://www.geopolitica.ru/sites/default/files/taiwan-us-flags-800x450.jpg

22.01.2020

The plight of middle east and the  imperialistic ideas of US is going to increase the crisis of World. The war with Iran will make the world a…

05.07.2018

In his article, “The Unipolar Moment”1, which was based on a series of lectures delivered in Washington, D.C. in September 1990, Charles Krauthammer…

06.02.2020

As reported by Quartz magazine, Chinese media is regularly broadcasting the drone footage of the construction site showing a ballet of bulldozers…

21.01.2020

When the US began its military adventure in Iraq in 2003, many Western scholars noted that Washington’s unilateral aggression was leading to a…

06.01.2020

The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging…

01.02.2020

In early January 2020, the RAND Corporation published its latest research report on Russia entitled “Russia’s Hostile Measures. Combating Russian…

08.02.2020

Days ago, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo completed a three-day tour of Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. At the conclusion of the…

04.02.2020

In the last essay, we spoke only briefly about the Southern commitment to beauty, which is in contradistinction to the general American culture of…

10.02.2020

US president Donald Trump’s approval ratings, at 49%, are now at their highest ever level since his assumption to office three years ago (1). Trump…

31.01.2020

The Trump peace plan for Palestine and Israel was announced jointly by two figures presently facing legal allegations in their respective states:…

28.01.2020

Multilateralism, as an institutional form of global policy coordination, lays the foundations of how the world should be governed. It outlines the…

23.01.2020

This research deals with the issue of the hostility that the United States of America has towards Venezuela, and its repeated attempts to overthrow…

from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/washingtons-policy-strangling-china-us-militarisation-taiwan

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments