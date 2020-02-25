Watch: Hillary Clinton Still Blames Russia For Her Loss To Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Despite a 3 year long investigation that turned up precisely nothing, and a failed impeachment show trial, Hillary Clinton is STILL adamant that she lost the 2016 election to President Trump because of Russian collusion.

Speaking from a red carpet at a Berlin screening of a four hour documentary about her, (no thanks) Hillary declared that “Obviously we know the Russians are continuing to try to choose our next president like they chose our last president.”

Clinton also once again refused to rule out running for President again, stating that “I just want to be sure we can beat the current president who I think has done a lot of damage to our country and the world.”

When asked if a woman could be elected president, Hillary answered “Maybe this time, but I hope soon. That’s my goal.”

Clinton also called President Trump a “clear and present danger to democracy.”

Watch:

[embedded content]

Clearly, Hillary is never going to let it go, which is why rumours of her scheming to find a way into another Presidential run are persistent.

