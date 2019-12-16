Watch: Russian Iskander missile system in action

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense released a new video of their Iskander missile system carrying out a test drill in the Astrakhan province, as part of exercises conducted in the “Kapustin Yar” field.

In the short video, the Russian military can be seen positioning the Iskendar missile system and then hitting its target:

[embedded content]

