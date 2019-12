This post was originally published on this site

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian navies carried out large-scale drills in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday as part of their military cooperation agreement.

The two navies were filmed by RT Arabic on Tuesday carrying out their joint drills and hitting targets with their warships and coastal forces.

[embedded content]

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/watch-russian-syrian-navies-carry-out-drills-in-eastern-mediterranean/