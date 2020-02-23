Watch: Turkish-Backed Jihadists Attempt To Down Russian Jet Over Idlib With MANPADS

Via AlmasdarNews.com,

A new video released on Friday showed the Turkish military and their allied militants attempting to hit a Russian aircraft with an anti-aircraft missile in the Idlib Governorate yesterday.

In the short video, the Turkish forces and their allies militants can be seen on the roof of a building, where they later attempted to shoot down the Russian aircraft in the skies of the Idlib Governorate.

NEW – Video footage from yesterday shows #Turkey soldiers firing a MANPADS at a #Russia jet flying over #Idlib. Hard to tell what model they’re using, but that’s academic – things are hotting up in dangerous ways between #Ankara & #Moscow in #Idlib.https://t.co/noy3E43oDr — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) February 21, 2020

As shown in the video, however, the anti-aircraft missile fails to hit the Russian aircraft that had just flown over their positions in what is presumably the eastern countryside of Idlib.

The Russian jet is seen deploying counter-measures seconds after the surface-to-air missile is fired.

Let’s break down how Turkish soldiers failed to shoot down the Su24 that wiped them out. pic.twitter.com/uwBv6Sr0yg — The Umbrella (@wide_geo) February 21, 2020

Prior to the release of this video, another film was released on Thursday that showed the militant forces in the Idlib Governorate trying to shoot down a Russian Su-24 aircraft that had just got done bombing their positions.

Below is the video that was released on Friday of the attempted downing of the Russian aircraft:

