Watch: Up close footage of Syrian, Russian naval drills

The Russian and Syrian navies held joint naval exercises for the first time in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, near the Syrian port city of Tartus, on Tuesday.

Over 2,000 Russian and Syrian soldiers took part in the drills along with fighter jets and ships from Russia’s Hmeymim military base, as well as Syrian missile boats and minesweepers.

According to Russian authorities, the drills are aimed at increasing cooperation between the Russian and Syrian militaries.

