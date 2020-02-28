We All Knew, Durham, No Report, Just Indictments, Panic WW – Episode 2109

SPREAD THE WORD

The markets are in a decline, the economy is holding strong, the patriots have played this out perfectly. The Fed is now looking at the situation, they are contemplating lowering the rates if the market continues to decline, right on schedule. Trump and the patriots are using this to their advantage, the global economy will not recover so quickly and this exposes the [CB] centralized system. This is the beginning of the economic transition. The [DS]/D’s are pushing their agenda, they believe they have the upper hand, but they will soon find out that this is all going to turn on them, watch because it is coming. There is now a petition for MO to throw her hat in the ring. HB is being ordered to appear in court, JB is being investigated. Q warned us all about this event, this was know, the playbook was known. The patriots are in control.

Current News – 02.28.2020

Economy

Traders of futures contracts were pricing in about a 76% chance of the Fed starting to cut rates as soon as next month and trimming an extraordinary three-fourths of a percentage point by September

That would bring the short-term target rate to below 1% for the first time since 2017. Source: reuters.com

St. Louis Fed’s Bullard says interest-rate cuts possible if global pandemic actually develops

Further interest-rate cuts are a possibility

Source: marketwatch.com

Coronavirus will deliver a long-term shock to the global economy — even if it disappeared tomorrow

This latest event will deliver a long-term shock to the world economy.

“Even if companies were immediately able to fully restart Chinese production facilities and bring everyone they needed back to work, there’s still a backlog to recover due to slim margins, just-in-time delivery, low inventories, and inventory management strategies — as well as global transportation routes which have all been affected by quarantines and staffing shortages.”

Source: rawstory.com

Why hasn’t Trump said anything to the Fed, why isn’t he making a big deal about the stock market, why the silence, there is another economic plan which is now being implemented by the patriots.

Trump and the Patriots are shifting the [CB] Global Economic System

1. We are witnessing the collapse of the [CB] global economic system

2. How do you bring down the [CB] global economy with minimal impact to the people?

3. How do you introduce new economic policies?

4. How do you establish new supply chains and create new trade deals on a massive scale?

5. How do you expose the globalist system?

6. How do you restructure the Fed?

7. How do you introduce sound money?

8. Patriots are in control

We are witnessing the destruction of the [CB] economic system and the birth of new economic system

It’s happening Trump is using this event to shift the world economy.

Break globalist supply chains Reestablish trade Bring the CB into focus

Political/Rights

Michelle Obama petitioned to run as vice-president to stop Bernie Sanders, report says

a growing number of establishment party officials are reportedly considering Sherrod Brown as a late-entry “white knight” with Michelle Obama as a running mate.

Source: new.yahoo.com

Angry Judge Orders Hunter Biden To Appear For Deposition In Child Support Case Hunter Biden must appear in Little Rock, Arkansas to give a deposition in his child support case, after a judge rejected his attempt to delay until after most of the key Democratic primary debates , according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “ He needs to make himself available unless his hair is on fire ,” said Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer said

,” Biden has been ordered to show up on March 11 or March 12 to answer questions, said Meyer, while a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 13.

“It’s not good enough for him to just say, ‘I’m not available,’” she said. “I need to know why he’s not available or where he is or what could possibly be more important than what’s going in this case.“ Source: zerohedge.com

BREAKING: Ukraine Launches CRIMINAL Proceedings Against Joe Biden Over Firing of Prosecutor Viktor Shokin After leaving office in 2017, former Vice President Joe Biden Bragged about strong-arming the government of Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor Viktor Shokin.



Joe Biden made the remarks during a meeting of foreign policy specialists. Biden said he, “Threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.” Biden suggested during his talk that Barack Obama was in on the threat.

In April 2019 John Solomon revealed what Biden did not tell his audience. Joe Biden had Shokin fired because he was investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter. [embedded content]

In January fired Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin filed an official complaint against Joe Biden for interference in Ukraine’s legal proceedings.

And today Ukraine launched criminal proceedings against former US Vice-President Joe Biden on allegations he pressured authorities into forcing the resignation of Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin,

Joe Biden looking dizzy, forgetting, making up things are all part of his strategy, when the evidence is released, he will be incapacitated will not be able to be put on trial.

Yesterday we heard reports about John Durham releasing report, there will be no report, JD will be releasing indictments.

Sidney Powell says case could ‘be over in a week’ once ‘altered 302’ examined in DOJ review

She said “We don’t want a pardon,” “We want an exoneration.”

“We want this case dismissed in the interest of justice,” she said. Source: justthenews.com “Federal Court Deals Major Blow To Sanctuary Cities.” @FoxNews In other words, there will be no more Federal Tax Dollars to States & Cities that will not cooperate with Federal Law Enforcement (ICE). This is BIG NEWS! Funds will be cut off immediately. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

False Flags

Crises like the coronavirus outbreak remind us that we’re truly all in this together. Take a few practical steps to prepare and protect yourself and your community—yes, including washing your hands! https://t.co/iPuyPkhCbV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2020

So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

The Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus. Dems called it VERY wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

President Trump Considering “Defense Production Act” to Expand Domestic Production of U.S. Medical Needs…

Vice-President Pence announced Dr. Debbie Birx will serve as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. [CDC COVID-19 Resource HERE]

Dr./Ambassador Birx is about as bureaucratically deep state as you can get.

Coming from the State Department Dr. Birx has led the U.S. effort to eradicate HIV/AIDS effort and has a strong pedigree as a 30-year global health official, scientist and physician: Her focus over three decades has been on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research, and global health. She has developed and patented vaccines, including leading one of the most influential HIV vaccine trials in history. Three different Administrations across both political parties have relied on her knowledge and judgement. (link) Additionally Vice President Pence added Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury; Dr. Jerome Adams, Surgeon General of the United States; and Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council to the Coronavirus Task Force. Members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force: Vice President Mike Pence

Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. Ambassador Debbie Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

Robert O’Brien, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health

Dr. Jerome Adams, Surgeon General of the United States

Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun, Department of State

Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury

Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council

Joel Szabat, Acting Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Transportation

Matthew Pottinger, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor

Rob Blair, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff

Joseph Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council

Christopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination

Derek Kan, Executive Associate Director, Office of Management and Budget

It was also reported today that President Trump is considering industrial mandates to medical manufacturers as a stop-gap measure to force them into production of medical equipment needed in the supply chain:

Source: theconservativetreehouse.com

Josh Hawley Introducing New Legislation to Reduce US Reliance on Chinese Medical Supplies

“I f the coronavirus crisis makes anything clear, it’s that we need to stop relying on China for our critical medical supply chains,” Hawley wrote on Twitter.

“I will introduce legislation this week to jump-start that effort,” Hawley said, adding that he would share more details about the legislation soon but did not elaborate further.

r Source: theepochtimes.com Q drops February 25th. Q knew what was coming… #QAnon pic.twitter.com/NIaaIvfDnz — CJTRUTH (@cjtruth) February 28, 2020

