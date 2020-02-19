We Are Close,Fear,Panic The Feeling Of Doom Overtakes The [DS],Justice Is Coming – Episode 2101

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger PictureThe US economy is booming, Trump is pushing the Fed to lower rates during an election year. Trump has been using all the [CB] tools against them and they cannot stop what he is doing. The globalists trade deals are being dismantled right before their eyes. Trumps new trade system is changing the global economic landscape. The [DS]/D’s/MSM are panicking, the feel fear, they know what is coming and they can’t stop it. They are pushing stories that have basis in reality to try to change the narrative, they want Barr to resign and they are now pushing that Assange was offered a pardon by POTUS. All fake, this is what panic looks like. Everything is in place, watch what happens next, justice is coming.

Current News – 02.19.2020

Economy



Permitting activity, however, hit yet another post-recession high. Building permits for privately-owned housing units were authorized at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 1.55 million. That was 9.2% above the pace of 1.42 million set in December and 17.9% above last year’s rate. The higher pace of permitting suggests that builders are aiming to ramp up construction activity in the months to come.

“The 12-month trend is at a cycle high and we see it drifting higher this year in response to sturdy job growth and low mortgage rates ,”

,” Source: marketwatch.com Yellen Says Fed Should Buy Stocks In The Next Crisis First there was San Fran Fed president John Williams, who would eventually on to become the Fed’s #2 when he took over as head of the NY Fed in 2019, who said that “there seems to be a priced-to-perfection attitude out there” and that the stock market rally “still seems to be running very much on fumes.”

Then it was then-Fed vice chairman Stan Fischer’s turn, who echoed Williams in saying that “the increase in prices of risky assets in most asset markets over the past six months points to a notable uptick in risk appetites..

Finally, none other than then-Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that some asset prices had become “somewhat rich” although like Fischer, she hedged that prices are fine… if only assumes record low rates in perpetuity: “ Y ellen said that the Fed would take a page out of the SNB and BOJ playbook, and “might be able to help the U.S. economy in a future downturn if it could buy stocks and corporate bonds.”

Yellen was quick to walk back this “hypothetical” scenario, saying that “the issue was not a pressing one right now” and pointed out the U.S. central bank is currently barred by law from buying corporate assets, Source: zerohedge.com

Political/Rights

BREAKING: More than 1,000 military veterans condemn President Trump’s attacks on LTC Vindman. They write: “LTC Vindman and all of his colleagues should know that we stand with them even when their Commander-in-Chief does not. For all of us, right still matters….” https://t.co/q8Opfo947K — Ned Price (@nedprice) February 18, 2020

Red pill report responded.

BREAKING: The other 18,999,000 military veterans support @realDonaldTrump, and condem the treachery and lies of LTC Vindman. They appreciate finally having a Commander-in-Chief who puts the needs of Veterans ahead of illegal aliens. They stand with President Trump! https://t.co/onwNxvSHTf — RedPillReport 🇺🇸 (@RedPillReport) February 19, 2020

The Elite, MSM and corrupt politicians are in a deep panic, something big is about to happen and they are screaming loudly, those who scream the loudest have the most to lost

It’s not enough for Barr to resign. I want him out of DOJ, disbarred, disgraced, & investigated for obstruction of justice. Barr sabotaged Mueller report, was in on Ukraine plot, & now he wants to free Trump’s criminal friends. In my estimation, they ALL belong in jail! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 18, 2020

The Hollywood left have taken out their pitchforks for Attorney General William Barr, demanding his immediate resignation in order to restore public confidence in the Department of Justice.

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Mark Ruffalo, Rosie O’Donnell, and John Leguizamo are encouraging their social media followers to sign a petition that accuses Barr of misleading the public about the contents of the Mueller report and making false statements to Congress.

Their demands echo those of Democratic presidential candidates, including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, who are also seeking Barr’s resignation from office.

So why is the MSM pushing so hard, Praying Medic explains

The media’s animosity toward AG Barr is easily explained.

They were complicit in an illegal attempt to overthrow the government.

18 U.S. Code § 2385 applies.

Their outrage is a veil; behind which they hide their fear of being prosecuted. — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) February 19, 2020

18 U.S. Code § 2385.Advocating overthrow of Government

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

Trump Offered Assange Pardon if He Covered Up Russian Hack, Court Hears

President Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if he agreed to cover up the involvement of Russia in hacking emails from the Democratic National Committee, which were later published by WikiLeaks ,

, Fitzgerald said a statement produced by Assange’s lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, showed “Mr Rohrabacher going to see Mr Assange and saying, on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange… said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks.”

Source: dailybeast.com

Judge dismisses DNC hacking lawsuit against Trump campaign, WikiLeaks, and Russia

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Democratic Party against President Trump’s campaign, which alleged a conspiracy with Russia to disrupt the 2016 presidential campaign, because no one on the campaign was involved in stealing material from the Democratic National Committee.

In an 81-page opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in New York said the actions by the Trump team, including specific individuals named in the lawsuit, were protected by the First Amendment.

WikiLeaks, which was also named in the lawsuit, was additionally determined to be protected by the First Amendment because the organization did not steal the documents and only disseminated material that was in the public interest. And while Koeltl said the Russian government was “undoubtedly” involved in the hacking of DNC servers, he noted federal law prohibits lawsuits against foreign governments with few exceptions that were not present in the case.

Source: washingtonexaminer.com

Q !CbboFOtcZs 25 Jul 2018 – 7:56:38 PM

Q !CbboFOtcZs 25 Jul 2018 – 7:38:34 PM >>2287225

When did No Name travel to the UK ?

Q >>2287348

>>2287348

What if the UK gov worked hand-in-hand w/ the Hussein admin to sabotage the 2016 election?

Data collection.

Voice.

Video.

Bugging.

Creation of fake intel dossier using ex spy.

Co-sponsor insurance policy re: POTUS election.

PS .

LP .

No Name.

Clapper.

Brennan.

Rice.

LL .

HRC .

BC .

Hussein .

+22

What if intel masked penetration(s) to frame Russia?

Crowdstrike?

Servers.

SR .

JA .

Why does the UK gov desperately want JA ?

Think source files.

The more you know.

Q

2322 Oct 03, 2018 4:42:03 PM EDT

https://foia.state.gov/Search/Results.aspx?collection=Litigation_F-2016-07895_47 [Pg 20 – ASSANGE Arrest] By: Marty Torrey [Mad Hatter] Q !!mG7VJxZNCI 23 May 2019 – 10:01:32 PM >>6572364 (/pb)

Under protection.

Threat is real.

Key to DNC ‘source’ ‘hack’ ‘187’.

Q The MSM is now pushing Fake News trying to get ahead of the story, Think about what they just said, Trump was going to give Assange a Pardon if he said Russia didn’t hack the DNC, the problem with this is that Assange already said this, he spoke to numerous reporters about this, this story has already failed. Take a listen White House calls Assange accusations a ‘total fabrication’ White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed accusations made by lawyers of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Grisham shot back at the claims, calling the alleged deal a “complete fabrication and a total lie.”

“The President barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman,” said Grisham. “He’s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie. Source: washingtonexaminer.com “It’s time to give the elites a bigger say in choosing the president,” reads the op-ed written by Julia Azari, Preference primaries could allow voters to rank their choices among candidates, as well as to register opinions about their issue priorities — like an exit poll, but more formal and with all the voters. The results would be public but not binding; a way to inform elites about voter preferences. This process could accompany a primary of the sort we’re used to — in which voters’ first choices instruct the delegates, and preferences come into play only if there’s no clear winner. The primaries could also be held in combination with elections for convention delegates so that these representatives are informed by their constituents’ preferences. This would also help voters hold these delegates accountable in the future. The point is to build a way for party elites to understand what their base is thinking, and to allow them to bargain so that these different preferences and priorities can be balanced. (WaPo) source: townhall.com

Judicial Shenanigans – Stone Judge Will Deliver Sentence, then Immediately Postpone Execution of Sentence…

Judge Amy Berman Jackson announced she will deliver the sentence for Roger Stone on Thursday; however, she will immediately postpone execution of that sentence until the issues around the request for a new trial are resolved .

. Judge Amy Berman-Jackson doesn’t want to deal with; and doesn’t want the optics of; the serious issue surrounding the activist jury foreperson, Tomeka Hart, prior to delivering her sentence.

Within the process to deal with Stone’s motion for a new trial, judge Berman-Jackson knows the petition would involve bringing in Tomeka Hart to her courtroom for questioning. The judge doesn’t want that damaging political optic prior to delivering her sentence. Obviously, such an appearance begs the question of how poorly Judge Berman-Jackson handled jury selection .

. Judge Amy Berman-Jackson will pass her sentence on Stone, and then take up the issue of a new trial *AFTER* the sentence is announced. As a consequence the judge will not carry out execution of the sentence until the Tomeka Hart issues are addressed. Source: theconservativetreehouse.com Judge Amy Berman Jackson is now granting leave to file hysterical letters in support of sentencing Roger Stone. Letters that attack AG Barr w/ conspiracy theories. Calling the US an “autocracy” and “banana republic” with “Putin laughing all the way” Shameful. pic.twitter.com/8swPqBFnf0 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 19, 2020

The more drained out the swamp gets, the more the swamp creatures act out in protest. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 17, 2020

Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat. He served 8 years in prison, with many remaining. He paid a big price. Another Comey and gang deal! Thank you to @LisaMarieBoothe who really “gets” what’s going on! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

Justice Department picks US attorney to oversee all Ukraine investigations The Justice Department revealed that Richard Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, was assigned to the task by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Donoghue will “assist in coordinating … several open matters being handled by different U.S. Attorney’s Offices and Department components that in some way potentially relate to Ukraine,” according to a letter sent to the House Judiciary Committee.

Donoghue, a St. John’s University School of Law graduate and Army Judge Advocate General Corps veteran, spent more than a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney and was working as the chief litigation counsel for a global tech company before becoming a U.S. attorney in 2018. Source: washingtonexaminer.com Durham Expands Probe Into Special Counsel’s Activities – Interviews Several FBI Investigators Who Worked on Mueller’s Team BREAKING: Durham has interviewed several of the FBI investigators who worked on Mueller’s team during his 2017-2018 inquiry, further suggesting Durham’s probe may be expanding into the activities of the Special Counsel’s office — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 19, 2020

Geopolitical/Police State

War

That Yates/Mueller/FBI/Obama admin would suggest that Logan Act would apply to presidential transition shows the fundamental corruption of the Flynn prosecution. @RealDonaldTrump should pardon him. Or will the DOJ will now also prosecute Kerry/Murphy? https://t.co/xeIl3APKIf — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 19, 2020

Trump responded to Tom Fitton

Kerry & Murphy illegally violated the Logan Act. This is why Iran is not making a deal. Must be dealt with strongly! https://t.co/RpTW9c09ZY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

Q

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 18 Feb 2020 – 10:36:05 PM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDVQe5iRiPw📁

Q Donald Trump: I Know Who ‘Anonymous’ Is P resident Donald Trump claimed Tuesday to know the identity of the “Anonymous” government official criticizing his administration in a New York Times op-ed and in a book.

Trump spoke about the individual that remains unnamed, despite some guesses at the identity of the protesting deep-state official.

“It’s not so much a search… I know who it is,” Trump told reporters prior to boarding Air Force One on Tuesday, as they repeatedly asked him to reveal the name.

“Can’t tell you that,” he replied. “But I know who it is. We won’t get into it, people know it’s a fraud.”

“I know all about ‘Anonymous,’” Trump told reporters. Source: breitbart.com

There are high expectations that the Justice Dept will very soon deliver transparency & ACCOUNTABILITY regarding DOJ/FBI officials who weaponized the awesome powers at their disposal in order to target the Trump campaign. Frustrated Americans demand justice! ⚖️ It’s LONG overdue! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 19, 2020

Responds to Lee Zeldin