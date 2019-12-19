“We cannot let the Senate trial be part of the cover-up.”~~US Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon

[embedded content]

The House has voted to impeach the President. Now, it is the Senate’s solemn duty to conduct a full and fair trial to determine whether the President should be removed from office.

When the impeachment trial begins, every Senator will take this oath:

“I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of [President Donald Trump], now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws. So help me God.”

But Senator McConnell has already made his intentions plain: This will be a show trial, designed to quickly dismiss the serious charges against the President.

He has rejected Senator Schumer’s request to call critical witnesses with first-hand knowledge, including the acting White House chief of staff and the President’s national-security advisor at the time.

Senator McConnell actually complained that calling these witnesses is a pathway “to get to guilty”. Isn’t that awfully telling?

The Republicans are effectively telling us that party comes over country, that fealty to the President is above fealty to the Constitution.

I can’t promise you today how this is going to go. But know this: I’m going to keep fighting with everything I’ve got to stand up for the truth and for a full discussion before the American people. This moment demands our loyalty to the Constitution above party, to our country above party, and a complete determination to get the full facts and fair proceedings for all involved.

Daily Kos put it this way:

Last night, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in all 50 states, to rally their support for Trump’s impeachment.

Congress voted today to impeach Trump for abusing the power of the office of the president and covering up his attempt to interfere in the 2020 election. This was the third impeachment vote in our nation’s history.

After the vote in the House, our efforts turn to the Senate where a trial will be held in January. Republicans are already doing everything they can to sabotage that trial:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week on Fox News that he will coordinate directly with the White House on the impeachment trial, saying that “there is no difference between the president’s position and our position” on impeachment. Next Page 1 | 2

from https://www.opednews.com/articles/We-cannot-let-the-Senate-by-Stephen-Fox-Articles-Of-Impeachment_Impeachment_Impeachment-Hearing_Merkley-Jeff-191219-776.html