Website Of Russian Defense Ministry Came Under Cyber-Attack
On March 4 (~13:50 CET), the website of the Russian Defense Ministry came under an apparent cyber-attack. The attack caused interruptions in the website’s work.
The incident happened amid an escalation of the conflict in the Syrian region of Greater Idlib, where Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield aimed against forces of the Syrian government supported by Russia and Iran.
