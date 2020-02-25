Weekly flu epidemic threshold exceed in 27 Russian regions

MOSCOW, February 25./TASS/. The weekly epidemic threshold for influenza has been exceeded in 27 Russian regions and three regional centers, the press service of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) said on its website on Tuesday.

According to the watchdog, between February 17 and February 23, the weekly epidemic threshold for flu was exceeded in 27 regions as well as in three regional centers (with the region itself demonstrating figures below the threshold).

Children aged between 7 and 14, as well as adults are the most affected. Type B influenza is said to be dominating, but the share of influenza A is also growing, the agency reported.

from https://tass.com/society/1123759