West’s draft on cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria unacceptable for Russia — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 17. /TASS/. The United Nations cross-border humanitarian assistance mechanism for Syria will not be extended if Russia’s draft resolution on that matter is voted down by the UN Security Council, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told journalists on Tuesday.

When asked whether Russia would veto Germany, Belgium and Kuwait’s draft resolution if it is put for voting along with Russia’s proposal on December 19, the Russian diplomat said, “The draft resolution proposed by the Penholders [on the humanitarian dossier — TASS] is unacceptable for us.”

“If it happens so that our draft is turned down, it will mean that the mechanism will not be extended. I don’t know who may benefit from that,” he added.

“We have never been enthused about the so-called trans-border humanitarian operations but agreed on that taking into account the situation ‘on the ground’ in Syria. Now, the situation in Syria has changed dramatically, with the government controlling most of the country’s territory,” Nebenzya went on.

“Bearing this in mind, we have drafted our own edition of the resolution stipulating for the extension of this mechanism for six months [not for a year, as suggested by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait — TASS] and the use of two most essential checkpoints out of four,” he noted. “We hope that on December 19, when the previous resolution expires, we will be able to adopt this very simple and clear resolution.”

