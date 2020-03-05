Wet Dreams: Turkish Propaganda Assassinated Suheil “The Tiger” al-Hassan

southfront.org

In one of their usual propaganda stunts, Syrian opposition activists claimed on March 4 that Brig. Gen. Suheil al-Hasan, the commander of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) 25th Special Forces Division, was targeted by the Turkish military.

The story goes that al-Hasan was attending a high-level meeting with other officers in the city of Saraqib in southeast Idlib when he was targeted by a Turkish combat drone.

While some activists were satisfied with reporting that al-Hasan was “severely injured” and transported to a hospital in Hama, others went on claim he was killed in the made-up drone strike.

Some Turkish media outlets jumped on the activists’ claims, conforming it without providing any evidence what so ever to back this story.

As expected, pro-government sources denied these claims, saying that al-Hasan was not even targeted. Furthermore, no Turkish drone strikes were reported on Saraqib or any other area in northwest Syria on March 4.

In a similar propaganda stunt, opposition activists claimed last month that a drone attack on the Russian Hmeimim Air Base destroyed an S-400 air-defense system and killed a number of Russian Generals.

Nicknamed the Tiger, al-Hasan is known to be one of the SAA’s best officers. Al-Hasan won every battle he led in the last five years, which made him a nightmare for Syrian militants. Opposition outlets publishes propaganda against al-Hasan on a regular basis.

