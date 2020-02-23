Wet Work Active, Storm Forecast Confirmed, The Shot Heard Around The World – Episode 2104

SPREAD THE WORD

There is a battle going on now between the old [CB] economic system and the new patriot economic system. The [CB] is now pushing their event to bring down the global economic system, this is all they have left, this will fail. The patriots are watching the global economy and allowing this to unfold, in the end this will hurt the [CB]/globalist, more companies will move out of China, supply chains will be broken and new ones will be made. The [DS] tried pushing the Russia narrative again, this was a big fail, in less than 24 hours the story was debunked. The pieces are now in place, the puzzle is almost complete, the patriots are in control and they are directing the show. The [DS] are removing key players that could testify against them. The storm forecast has been confirmed, we are ready to go mainstream.

Current News – 02.22.2020

Economy

Why the coronavirus outbreak is delivering a fresh dose of recession fear to the stock market

China’s coronavirus economic cardiac arrest – thehill

Germany’s economy has flatlined. The coronavirus could push it into recession – cnn

Investors need to wake up and face the warning signs in the global economy– cnbc

On Saturday, Samsung Electronics reported that a Covid-19 case was confirmed at its smartphone factory in the southeastern city of Gumi, resulting in a complete shutdown of the entire plant, reported Reuters.

Samsung said the manufacturing facility would be shut through the weekend as emergency disinfecting operations were underway. The area where the employee worked will be shut through next Tuesday, the company said, adding that all employees who came in contact with the infected person are now placed on self-quarantine (there was no mention of how many employees were under observation). Source: zerohedge.com Same Push, Different Event, Same Goal bring down the economy and cover it up CB/Elite will push this for all its worth, they have no other choice Happening during election year, Companies rethinking supply chain Companies realizing centralization in one location bad idea This rips apart he CB and globalist model Why is this happening now, coincidence, I don’t think so, this was created and pushed by the CB/Elite, yes their are many agendas associated with it, but think about it, bringing the global economy to its knees by using an event coversup their flaud system. The CBs want chaos around the world, with chaos they hope to distract the people, but I do believe the patriots will use this to their benefit in the end, they are panicking over what Trump is doing, take a listen to Trump

Political/Rights

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) celebrated his big Nevada caucus win Trump Tweeted out the following Source: breitbart.com

Praying Medic lays it out

Strategic genius at work. 👇 POTUS is counting on 4 things: 1) Bernie being the Dem leader going to the convention. 2) Dems stealing the nomination from him. 3) Bernie supporters revolting against the D Party and not voting in November. 4) Republicans retaking the House. https://t.co/6j1erRsnCi — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) February 23, 2020

Roger Stone Files Motion for Judge Amy Berman Jackson to Recuse Herself After She Praised ‘Integrity’ of Jurors

R oger Stone filed a motion asking Judge Amy Berman Jackson to recuse herself from his case

In the motion for recusal, Stone calls out Jackson for saying during the sentencing hearing, “Sure, the defense is free to say: So what? Who cares? But, I’ll say this: Congress cared. The United States Department of Justice and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia that prosecuted the case and is still prosecuting the case cared. The jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances cared. The American people cared. And I care.”

Stone’s motion for a new trial was filed under seal, however the recusal motion indicates it is about juror bias, a likely reference to recent reports about jury forewoman Tomeka Hart.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Washington Post (CIA) Starts: “Bernie is a Russian Asset” Narrative…

The CIA leaks narrative spin to the Washington Post. The FBI leaks their narrative spin to the New York Times; and the State Dept. primarily uses CNN for the same purposes. This media distribution model is the one constant in an ever changing universe.

Everyone who does not support the DS immediately becomes a Russian asset. the Russians are trying to help Bernie Sanders: WaPo – U.S. officials have told Sen. Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest, according to people familiar with the matter. President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. (more)

Representative Devin Nunes revealed his intentions to sue The Washington Post over a reported claim in a story he told President Donald Trump of testimony from the intelligence community that Russa was working on getting Trump re-elected later this year.

Nunes laid out the details and his concerns over revelations, pointing out the Intelligence Committee’s testimony should not have been revealed to the press, to begin with.

“So look, the most concerning part about all this is that we can’t talk about what happened in that meeting,” Nunes said. “So if anything in The Washington Post story or The New York Times story is true about Bernie Sanders or Putin’s plans and intentions, nobody who is on the committee or who has seen this classified information should be talking about it.”

“Now, it gets worse when you have The Washington Post’s claim that I went to the White House — remember this story, didn’t we hear three years ago that I was sneaking into the White House?” he continued. “I went to the White House to tell the president really bad things and that he should fire Maguire.”

“I don’t know what planet The Washington Post is on, but they’ll have an opportunity in federal court in the next couple of weeks to explain who their sources are because I’m going to have to take them to court — because I didn’t go to the White House, I didn’t talk to President Trump,” he said.

“This is the same garbage, and the only way to get these guys to stop — I don’t know where they build a narrative, they plant the narrative, they write fake stories about it of things that should not be talked about, this classified information, and they run these stories,” Nunes continued. “Who the hell is leaking this if it is indeed true?” Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Q !UW.yye1fxo 23 Feb 2018 – 6:50:22 PM Q !UW.yye1fxo 23 Feb 2018 – 6:46:21 PM >>476136

Who do you think is leaking the info?

Take a wild guess.

Analyze shooter (pawn).

Voices in his head?

We know.

We are taking action behind the scenes.

CNN was set up.

STUPID.

Q >>476196

Libel laws.

End of MSM .

Q

Rep. Lee Zeldin Pushing for Expungement of Trump’s ‘Sham Impeachment’ by Democrats

President Trump was acquitted for life. He shouldn’t have been impeached in the first place.

Source: breitbart.com

John McEntee, New Head of PPO, Asks for List of Anti-Trumpers in Administration

John McEntee, the new head of the Presidential Personnel Office (PPO), has asked for a list of suspected anti-Trumpers in the administration.

The President considers McEntee to be one of the “originals,” a core, loyal group of supporters that have been with the President during his time in the private sector and the early days of his Presidential campaign.

His Mission Drain the Swamp!

Source: thepoliticalinsider.com

Trump has flipped the 9th Circuit — and some new judges are causing a ‘shock wave’

Trump has appointed 51 judges to lifetime jobs in three years.

In few places has the effect been felt more powerfully than in the sprawling 9th Circuit, which covers California and eight other states. Because of Trump’s success in filling vacancies, the San Francisco-based circuit, long dominated by Democratic appointees, has suddenly shifted to the right, with an even more pronounced tilt expected in the years ahead.

Trump has now named 10 judges to the 9th Circuit — more than one-third of its active judges — compared with seven appointed by President Obama over eight years.

“Trump has effectively flipped the circuit,” said 9th Circuit Judge Milan D. Smith Jr.,

Source: latimes.com

DHS Whistleblower against Obama Administration Philip Haney Found Dead – Shot and Killed

DHS whistleblower Philip Haney was found dead on Friday.

The whistleblower against the Obama administration was shot dead near his vehicle in California.

Official Statement: Philip Haney Death Appears to Be by Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

Rep. Steve King: Philip Haney Didn’t Kill Himself; Had Insurance Policy of Archived Incriminating Data on Top Obama Officials

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) issued a statement Saturday night on the death of Obama DHS whistleblower Philip Haney,

King posted to Twitter, “Phil Haney was a friend & patriot. He was a target because of all he knew of Islamic terrorist coverups. He insured his life by archiving data that incriminated the highest levels of the Obama administration. Phil Haney didn’t kill himself. RIP, Phil.”

Phil Haney was a friend & patriot. He was a target because of all he knew of Islamic terrorist coverups. He insured his life by archiving data that incriminated the highest levels of the Obama administration. Phil Haney didn’t kill himself. RIP, Phil. https://t.co/pvy7MflFwc — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) February 23, 2020

According to a statement by the Amador County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office released Saturday afternoon, Haney’s body was found with a gunshot wound Friday morning by his car on a highway in Plymouth, California. A firearm was reported found next to Haney.

On February 21, 2020 at approximately 1012 hours, deputies and detectives responded to the area of Highway 124 and Highway 16 in Plymouth to the report of a male subject on the ground with a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival, they located and identified 66 year old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing. No further details will be released at this time

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will share records of people who were criminally arrested with immigration authorities, becoming the first local law enforcement agency in five states to comply with unusual demands for information ,

, In recent weeks, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued ‘administrative subpoenas’ — signed by an immigration official, not a judge — to state and local law enforcement agencies in Colorado, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and California.

Sheriff Bill Gore’s announcement, in a statement from his department , came less than a week after ICE issued four subpoenas, the only ones so far in California. The agency is the first in all five states to comply with the requests, ICE spokeswoman Lauren Mack said.

The demands for information are among several recent moves by the Trump administration against what it considers “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which adopt laws and policies to limit cooperation with immigration authorities. Source: apnews.com

Former DEA Agent and His Wife Indicted for Alleged Roles in Scheme to Divert Drug Proceeds from Undercover Money Laundering Investigations

A 19-count indictment in Tampa, Florida, was unsealed today against a former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent and his wife for their alleged roles to divert drug proceeds from undercover money laundering investigations into bank accounts they, along with family members and criminal associates, controlled.

The indictment alleges that while working as an agent for the DEA in Miami and Cartagena, Colombia, Irizarry engaged in an illegal scheme to divert drug proceeds from undercover money laundering investigations into bank accounts controlled by himself and Gomez, their family members, and their criminal associates. To carry out the plot, Irizarry and his criminal associates are alleged to have opened a bank account with a stolen identity and then utilized the account to secretly send and receive drug proceeds from active DEA investigations. Source: justice.gov

Geopolitical/Police State



The attorney general claimed that large Internet platforms have avoided responsibility for “selling illegal and faulty products, connecting terrorists [and] facilitating child sexual exploitation.”

“Online services … have evoked [legal] immunity even where they solicited or encouraged unlawful conduct, shared in illegal proceeds or helped perpetrators hide from law enforcement,” Barr added.

Attorney General Barr blamed the federal courts for granting such a “broad interpretation” of the statute.

“With these new tools, the line between passively hosting third-party speech and actively curating and promoting speech starts to blur,” he said. Source: breitbart.com

‘Stonewall, Deflect And Deny’: Sen Hawley Says Google Is Resorting To Old Tricks As Attorneys General Turn Up The Heat

Sen. Josh Hawley lambasted Google for reportedly stonewalling state attorneys general as they attempt to investigate the company for supposedly engaging in anticompetitive practices.

“First they said they weren’t subject to Missouri’s antitrust and consumer-protection laws,” Hawley said. “Then they refused to turn over documents and information. Then they didn’t turn over what they said they would.”

He added: “It’s the Google playbook — stall, stonewall, deflect and deny, because they are afraid the public will finally get the truth.”

In 2019, Hawley proposed a bill amending Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law passed in 1996 that protects the likes of Google from being sued for the content users post on their platform. Tech companies enjoy a “sweetheart deal that no other industry enjoys: complete exemption from traditional publisher liability,” Hawley said in a statement announcing the bill.

Source: dailycaller.com

To celebrate Trump’s visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go…… USA and India united! pic.twitter.com/uuPWNRZjk4 — Sol 🎬 (@Solmemes1) February 22, 2020

Trump responded

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

A juxtaposition of how the Left perceived Trump’s retweet of @Solmemes1 vs. how India perceived it. pic.twitter.com/2c1Ym9aRXt — Paineful Memes (@PainefulMemes) February 23, 2020

A banished prince returns to free his mother – the queen – from the clutches of the tyrannical Bhallala Deva who has wrongfully usurped the kingdom from his elder brother.

Q

On 12 Feb I wondered if GA2.21 > 21 Feb = #GreatAwakening. POTUS RTd PM, Lara Trump RTd Joe M’s video, Q signs/shirts allowed @ Vegas rally incl in VIP stands, Kayleigh M interviewed Jason (carried WWII vet) Ivanka lunch pic w/ship in stormy sea painting. https://t.co/xq0dm9cYpu pic.twitter.com/CuNwoHGF0L — Lisa Mei Crowley (@LisaMei62) February 22, 2020

Eric Trump posted the Treasury Department insignia on his Instagram account.

Q !CbboFOtcZs 1 Aug 2018 – 2:54:07 PM

DWnj87JWkAAXWUT.jpg Mainstream = when you are now the news.

Mainstream = when a WH pool reporter asks about you.

Mainstream = when coordinated attacks (waves) against you continue to occur.

Game Theory.

Q Is the question going to be asked

So GA 2.21, is this the GREAT Awakening Feb 21, The storm forecast is confirmed.