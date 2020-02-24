What a wild day of trading for gold, bonds and stocks. Here’s what to expect next.

Never Seen A (Gold) Bull Market Less Loved

February 24 ( King World News ) – Peter Schiff: “Many gold stocks are now lower on the day, even as the price of gold is still up over $30. That’s because bearish traders are more focused on the $10 fall from the high than the $30 gain on the day. I have never seen a bull market less loved than the one now underway in gold.”…

ALERT:

Mining legend Ross Beaty (Chairman Pan American Silver) is investing in a company very few people know about. To find out which company CLICK HERE OR ON THE IMAGE BELOW.

Sponsored

Gold Target Achieved

Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank: “Gold target at $1690/oz reached with the U.S. stock market likely to guide the market for the remainder of the day. Support now at $1650/oz and $1635/oz (38.2% Fibo). (See below).

Gold Target Achieved!

Support Now $1,650 & $1,635

Mega Breakout

Graddhy out of Sweden: “As expected, we have now broken above my massive weekly resistance line. Metals moved Sunday night and today we gapped that neckline. This is just mega. As I have said since Feb 2016 when I called the bear market bottom, this pm bull will be the greatest of them all.

Mega Breakout For GDX (Gold Miners)!

This Bull Market Will Be Greatest Of Them All!

Silver Breakout

Graddhy out of Sweden: “As expected, we now have breakout above the last resistance line for this consolidation. And above it we should have quite blue sky for a while since my thin zone starts at circa 18.50. Means we have now entered my thin zone where we have less volume resistance/supply.

Blue Sky For Silver As Breakout

Into “Thin Zone” Takes Place

CORONAVIRUS MARKET SHOCK!

ALSO RELEASED: CORONAVIRUS MARKET SHOCK: Dow Futures Plunge 900, Gold Soars $40 And Silver Prepares For Major Breakout CLICK HERE TO READ.

KWN has now released the powerful audio interview with Turk discussing what may be a huge surprise in the gold and silver markets next week and what to expect in the short- and medium-term for the metals in 2020, and you can listen to it by CLICKING HERE OR ON THE IMAGE BELOW.

© 2020 by King World News®. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. However, linking directly to the articles is permitted and encouraged.