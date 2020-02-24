What Assange’s Legal Team May Be Doing.

TheDuran|

Watching RT I realized why Assange’s legal team may be raising the issue of Trump allegedly offering a pardon. As I understood it, if it is established that the nature of the extradition request is not merely a criminal matter but rather a political one, then application of British law is different. If criminal in nature, then the Brits are more or less obliged to extradite, not so if the issue is political in nature.

