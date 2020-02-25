What is known about the Italian Coronavirus deaths so far

The focal point on which Italian citizens should focus does not concern so much the danger of the Coronavirus which, as ascertained, causes death only in rare cases, but its management. The special measures taken in Lombardy were adopted not so much because Covid-19 represents the plague of the 21st century, but rather to limit its spread.

In this regard, Giovanni Maga, director of Cnr-Igm, Institute of molecular genetics of the National Research Council in Italy, reiterated a concept of vital importance: “Infection, from epidemiological data available today in tens of thousands of cases, causes mild symptoms and moderate – a kind of flu – in 80-90 percent of cases. In 10-15 percent pneumonia can develop, the course of which is however benign in the absolute majority.”

The possibility of a possible hospitalization in intensive care due to pneumonia, occurs in only 4 percent of cases.

The risk of serious complications increases with age. In this respect, people over 65 or with pre-existing or immunosuppressed conditions were already at risk for the flu. So getting sick with Coronavirus does not imply death or a marked existence, since in most cases this virus causes mild or flu-like symptoms.

Wearing a mask does not cancel the risk of contracting the disease. The WHO has recommended wearing a mask only to those who suspect they have contracted Covid-19 or to those who take care of a person with a suspected infection. Ultimately, the use of the mask helps to limit the spread of the virus but must be adopted together with all other measures of respiratory and hand hygiene.

So far there have been seven Coronavirus victims in Italy. They are all very old people, with “previous pathologies”. This was confirmed by the extraordinary commissioner for the Coronavirus emergency Angelo Borrelli.

According to Italian daily, Corriere della Sera, such deaths are expected as studies on Chinese cases carried out to date have shown, with the risk of death growing with increasing age of the patient.

In fact, according to research conducted by the Chinese Centers for diseases control, the risk of death reaches 14,8 percent for patients over 80, while it stops at 0,2 percent for patients up to 40 years of age.

In addition, no deaths are recorded for children under 10 years old. But the possibility that the virus is lethal also increases with the onset of other pathologies. In fact, the probability of death rises to 10,5 percent if the person who contracts the virus also has cardiovascular disorders, to 7,3 percent if they are diabetic and to 6,3 percent if they already have a chronic respiratory disease. In addition, hypertension increases the risk of lethality to 6 percent and cancer to 5,6 percent.

On the other hand, for those who do not have previous pathologies, the risk of death in the case of contracting the Coronavirus drops to 0,9 percent.

The lethal cases in Italy seem to confirm this trend. Indeed, the first victim who died of Covid-19 was a 78-year-old Venetian patient. The man had already been hospitalized for 10 days, for various pathologies.

The second person who died in Italy was, then, a 75-year-old woman who had gone to the Codogno hospital for a respiratory crisis, but who was already suffering from other diseases. The third victim was a 68-year-old woman, but was admitted to the oncology department since February 18 and tested positive for Coronavirus after her death.

The same goes for the last three victims: a 78-year-old man with other pathologies, one of 88, whose previous health conditions are still unknown and an 80-year-old hospitalized patient.

The confirmation of a seventh victim involved a 62 year old who, according to Agi reports, had been “already dialysed with chronic pathologies”. From the information known so far, it seems that all the Italian deaths occurred in cases of elderly people with previous pathologies.