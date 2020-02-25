What the Hell is Wrong With Us? Are We Really This Stupid?

Ok, so it’s Monday. The stock market is in free fall, perhaps temporarily, perhaps not. What with Trump’s tariff games in play, that scary virus from China seems to be one of the few things getting into this country from that country. (Though Ivanka’s line of clothes is exempt from those tariffs.) Meanwhile, it looks like the polar regions , north and south, might soon become Margaritavilles.

But the good news is that most of the polls are positive about Bernie Sanders, my personal choice, winning the Democratic Party nomination to lead the fight against Trump in the fall. Most of the polls also show Bernie beating that rotten bastard, too. It’s also clear that he’d be a most formidable debate opponent against Trump.

So, what does the left do? Well, if social media and history is any indication, we piss in the punch bowl, circle the firing squad, and ramp up the insults. And who do we insult? Republicans? Russians? Bigots? Politicians who are actively at work implementing voter suppression efforts? People like Marsha Blackburn and Moscow Mitch who block efforts to secure the integrity of our upcoming presidential election?

Not hardly. We are in full fume about the “Democratic Party weenies,” the DNC, the moderates, “the establishment Dems,” and surely any Democrat who takes money from big donor supporters, which is, ipso facto evidence that such an act makes them ipso facto Republicans. Cash a big check from some Hollywood liberal and you’re persona non grata, corrupt as hell, no damn good. Case closed.

Some polls show that more than 70% of registered Democrats would vote for Bernie Sanders in a race against Trump. But it’s obvious–even Bernie says it’s obvious–that we’re going to need every vote we can get. So what do we do? Well, on social media and in print publications like In These Times and other sources of left wing opinion, what we do is start heaping hatred on the Democratic Party, the party whose nomination Bernie is seeking, and we trot out every kind of conspiracy theory we can find that there’s a plot against Bernie involving every sort of skullduggery and foul play. MSNBC in no damn good, neither, not a speck of it. So who we gonna call? The real enemy is not the right wingers who are good at dirty tricks and sneaky shit, of course. No, the only fear we must fear is fear of ourselves, from those who are mostly in synch with most everything on the progressive wish list. So we work ourselves into a lather, take our eyes off the prize, and work as hard as we can to alienate every voter not already a slack-jawed member of the Trump troop, a Breitbart bro, a Limbaugh lout, or a Fox “News” acolyte.

Those of us on the left have good reason for paranoia, of course. The Russian KGB operatives who make war on us know our fears pretty damn well. They make a study of us. They know how irrational fear can make people, and they know how easy it is to use fear to herd us. Or to break up the herd by making us fear one another while forgetting to fear them. They were, after all, the source of the fear generated among us all, left and right, for decades following the war in which we were allied with them. So, whether it’s just Russians now fucking with us, or us fucking with ourselves, fear is just the ticket to keep Trump in office for another four years. And that’s a fine thing, ain’t it, especially If you’re Putin, or any of the international brigade of brigands, oligarchs, thieves, and very, very rich people who now have most all the money in most all the countries, and want to keep it that way.

Meanwhile, in places where the “progressives” gather, places like this blogsite, for instance, much of the opinion shared is about how we should worry less about Russian meddling and worry more about those awful, sneaky, Republican-lite Democrats who are going to keep us from having what we want, the bastards.

If we don’t fuck this up, I can imagine, say, a Bernie/Buttigieg ticket that could, perhaps, surmount our squabbling, an old/young ticket that could, if we lightened up a bit, unite the broad spectrum of Dems, progressives, “moderates,” undecideds, and damn near everyone who isn’t already a Trump xenophobe and bigot primed to fear Jews, socialists, women, blacks, and gays. The right wingers seem to know better than we do just what and whom they fear and hate the most. The left, not so much. These days, every rock we can imagine has a snake under it.

We’re so damn stupid, apparently, that all us geniuses on the left can’t figure out that we’re going to have to create unity and then stay unified in order to win this election. That incontrovertible fact notwithstanding, we continue to “critically think” our way into seeing enemies everywhere while blinding ourselves to the fact that the biggest enemy we have is fear itself, a fear misdirected at people who might be with us if we weren’t so busy calling them “weenies” and far worse.

[embedded content]

_______