Whipping Of ‘2nd Strongest NATO Army’ In Idlib Continues. 2 Turkish Soldiers Killed, 6 Injured

On March 4, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that 2 Turkish soldiers had been killed and 6 others had been injured in Syrian Army strikes on the area of Operation Spring Shield in Syria’s Idlib. In other words, the Syrian military once again pounded invaders that support al-Qaeda in the region.

On March 3, a Turkish soldier was killed and 9 others were injured in Syrian-Iranian strikes on their positions near Nayrab. Therefore, the confirmed casualties of the Turkish Army during the past 24 hours are 3 – dead, 15 – injured.

The March 4 statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry also included some other numbers regarding the supposed casualties of the Syrian Army in the operation. Ankara demonstrates an incredible level of propaganda. So, according to the defense ministry, Turkish-led forces had destroyed 3 warplanes, 8 helicopters, 3 UAVs, 151 battle tanks, 47 artillery pieces, 52 rocket launchers, 8 air defense systems, 12 anti-tank weapons, 4 mortars, 51 armoured vehicles, 34 pickups armed with weapons, 60 other vehicles and 10 weapon depots. 3,138 Syrian soldiers were allegedly neutralized. Apparently, soon the Turkish Defense Ministry will claim that its forces had destroyed the al-Assad aircraft carrier strike group near Tartus.

